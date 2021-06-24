Walter Van Beirendonck’s spring 2022 collection is a blast – WWD





Walter Van Beirendonck appeared on a video call to discuss his spring collection wearing a neon yellow sweatshirt, standing up momentarily to show a smiley face with a slogan instead of a mouth: “I wanna dance to new.” You can understand the desire, given how the coronavirus pandemic silenced nightclub speakers and mirror balls. But even before that, the music-related subcultures seemed to be dying out, which both puzzled – and inspired – the designer. Belgium can claim to be the cradle of delirium and a variety of electronic dance music that appeared in the 1980s under the name New Beat. And now, Van Beirendonck presents Neon Shadow, a fictional group who loves glow in the dark tape, wacky neon Tyvek club outfits, and cartoonish penis prints. “I was like, ‘Why not create my own subculture?’ The Antwerp fashion maverick said to himself. Van Beirendonck clearly had fun making his collection film, similar to a trailer for a documentary on Neon Shadow ahead of his “intergalactic” tour in 2057. The Subs, a true Belgian electro group, provided the tape. original; dressed in neon suits or graffiti-print jumpsuits, and clipped in the shape of a lightning bolt on their earlobes and nipples. Provocative slogans parade across the screen, including “Resist the Blandness of the Sleeping Masses,” as the three members of the group descend a staircase, exit a DeLorean and perform in front of a swarming crowd, sweaty hands outstretched towards them. . The clothes were inventive and at times weird, especially the neon patchwork jackets and shirts with a built-in black shadow attached to the backs of the clothes. Track jackets and running shorts are reminiscent of the heyday of techno gabber; frock coats and blouses at Les Incroyables, an aristocratic subculture in fashion in Paris in the late 1700s. While frenzy is a popular inspiration this season, Van Beirendonck’s take is bold, witty, and comes from the heart. “I always like going to techno clubs and raves,” he said.







