The post-pandemic party app that influencers and fashion stars are using to network across the world

For over a year, our social lives stagnated because of the coronavirus. Networking took place through Zoom and partying with friends seemed like a thing of the past. But now that things are opening up again in most corners of the world, Table, a new application founded by brothers and entrepreneurs Deni Sebastian Eferl, 28, and Alan Amadej Eferl, 32, aims to make it easier for people to get back into social life and this could completely change our approach to partying.

Deni (CEO) and Alan (COO) launched the app in January after realizing they wanted to enhance their own nightlife experiences, travel the world and meet new people after months of lockdown.

“We built Tabler with the vision of bringing people together to share awesome experiences and unforgettable memories wherever they are in the world,” said Deni. “The hope is that Tabler will give those of us who have been stranded at home a deliberate way back into society.”

Early on, the pair had a list of key regions they wanted to target, so this year they started a Tabler tour to promote the app. They started in Tulum and Dubai, and since early June have been based in Miami, where, in just a few weeks, they have already gained an impressive following consisting of locals, travelers, business owners, models and d ‘influencers.

By the end of 2022, they plan to expand their presence in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, in the United States, as well as in Mykonos, in the south of France and in Ibiza, in Europe.

How it works?

The operation of Tabler is simple: if you are a user or a “tabler”, you create a basic profile as you would on Uber, LinkedIn or Hinge, you search for events with open “tables” in your area and you ask to register. Joining a Tabler table can literally mean you have a reserved seat at a table at a club, restaurant or bar, it can mean you have a VIP seat reserved at a private party. This week, for example, the founders hosted a “taco Tuesday” party at their Miami penthouse and listed the event on Tabler. Almost 40 people on the app saw the list, asked to join, and showed up at the party.

As hosts, Deni and Alan created the list, reviewed each profile, and accepted users they felt comfortable with. On the app, a host can set various preferences depending on the nature of their event, such as number of guests, prize commitments, and even vaccination requirements, as we’re not out of the woods yet. Once the host accepts a member, the two can connect through the app’s chat feature prior to the event.

The founders of Tabler, Deni Sebastian Eferl and Alan Amadej Eferl.

So from a user’s point of view, the app is ideal for networking and finding exclusive experiences in unfamiliar areas or even discovering secret places that you had not yet visited in your city.

For sites, the experience of using the app is the same, but the benefits can be much greater. If you own a club, you’ve probably taken more than a few financial balls during the pandemic, so your goal this summer and in the years to come is to sell as many tables as possible and fill them with people eager to buy your services. and have a good time. With Tabler, a person can buy a $ 10,000 table with bottle service in your nightclub, list the table on the app, and fill it with people who can participate.

Deni said the app can help promoters too, as it gives them an easier and safer way to connect with people, ensures they have fewer cancellations, and gives them the ability to attract partygoers. of last minute.

“We aim to help the most popular nightlife establishments with a platform to continue to market their business and generate revenue as we emerge from the pandemic,” Deni said.

He explained that while some users may initially be skeptical about sharing their profile with strangers or attending a party with people they don’t know, that’s exactly what we’ve been doing over the course of the years. recent years with social media, remote jobs and video. conference programs.

Party people at the table.

Table



“You meet interesting people on Tabler, get to know them and their hobbies through prior posts and meet them in a safe public environment with other like-minded users at the table,” said Deni. “In the end, everyone is there for the same reason.”

The founders have received a lot of user feedback since Tabler launched, and overall, users are happy with the experiences the app has given them. “We have found that while some users may be intimidated, the chance to find unique relationships, new friends and a great party is worth it,” Deni said.

Party animal and car table.

Table



Alan described Tabler as “a hospitality market for sharing and inviting people to gatherings of all types”. He said their goal was to get locals, visitors and business owners to “organize their groups, fill empty spaces and seats with new and interesting people, share costs and enjoy tables. exclusive to the best clubs, dinners, rooftops, homes, party boats and private events around the world. “

Who uses Tabler?

Deni said he and Alan didn’t start Tabler with a specific consumer in mind, but rather believed their app could change the way people from all walks of life socialize in our rapidly changing digital world.

“Ultimately, our users will ‘create’ the app,” Deni said. “We aim to connect people from all walks of life: from students who want to save money to entrepreneurs who want to share costs and network, celebrities who want to hang out with fans and members of the LGBTQ + community who want to raise awareness and meet new people.”

Party people at the table.

Table



That said, due to the lavishness of Tabler’s recent events, the founders have attracted a pretty elite crowd.

Celebrities who have partied with Tabler include models Leanna Bartlett and Natalia Barulich, fashion entrepreneur Hofit Golan, DJ Carnage, fitness stars Jessica Arevalo and Bruna “Bru” Luccas, funky influencer Matas, the TV host and model Julieta Rodriguez, celebrity choreographer Anze Skrube who has performed with Justin Timberlake, Chris Brown and Usher and various Instagram personalities.

The brain behind Tabler

Prior to starting Tabler, Alan owned various businesses and Deni had a job at a government-associated company. Although they didn’t have a lot of tech experience, they had a great idea of ​​how to run a business and, more importantly, they were experts in traveling, networking, and living the adventurous lifestyle that inspired and is now at the very heart of their brand.

Spreadsheet application.

Table



They also had each other. Deni said it had never really been their plan to work together, but they knew that if they ever chose to pursue a joint project, they would complement each other well. Deni described his older brother as having a “multi-million dollar mindset,” a mindset that always drives him to ask for more. He, on the other hand, considers himself more down to earth, but just as eager for success.

Earlier this year, the founders were able to secure initial investments through word of mouth, social media advertising, and partnerships with models, influencers and designers.

Tabler’s Series A investment round will launch in September with the expectation of raising $ 4 million with a post-currency valuation of $ 30 million.

Tabler logo.

Table



It was the founders’ passion for the globetrotter and their sincere goal of building a global Tabler community that engaged users and investors from day one. In the past two months, they have already reached users in over 70 countries and are expected to reach over 50,000 by the end of this year.

So, is Tabler the future of the party? It might be.

“Right now the nightlife and hospitality industry is obsolete and Tabler is taking it to the next level,” Deni said. “Digitizing nightlife with a one-click sharing solution to party up to you is Tabler’s goal and connects the digital world we all care so deeply about with reality.

