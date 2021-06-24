The men’s guide to wearing short shorts this summer 2021

Guys, are you ready for a summer of short shorts?

It really looks like it: after recent sightings of male celebrities like Harry Styles, Milo Ventimiglia and Paul Mescal in bare-thigh shorts have gone viral, Vox officially declared him to be “Thigh Guy Summer”. The season’s style rules are spelled out on TikTok, where users tend to use the hashtag # 5 inseam, prompting men to strip naked with worthy shorts and ditch their baggy basketball pairs. for real.

Luxury fashion has also given its approval to the trend. Shorts were everywhere during the Spring / Summer 2022 Milan Fashion Week men’s shows; brands like Fendi, Prada and MSGM all offered higher hems. For his debut in menswear, London designer Erdem had models sporting short flowery shorts, although it was a little chilly along West Wittering Beach where he shot his collection lookbook.

If you’re not used to showing so much skin, don’t worry. Since you don’t skip leg day at the gym, you’ll find that Thigh Guy Summer is the perfect opportunity to celebrate what you’ve worked so hard on. And to introduce your legs to a world of airy, unhindered movement, we’ve rounded up five new ways to wear shorts this summer. Read below.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Prada]

Put on a cardigan

Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Emily Ratajkowski have all made it point: cardigans can be sexy. Especially if you put on the knitting without anything underneath and you leave a few buttons undone. The style trick will work on men too, as we saw in MSGM’s S / S 2022 lookbook. Granted, a cardigan is the last thing you’ll think of wearing to the beach, but the piece can be pretty versatile – it’ll keep you warm after a dip in the waves, and it can be unbuttoned so you can really take in this one. seaside breeze. Be sure to accessorize with bucket hats and slides.

Adopt the romper

At Prada, the models seemed to be preparing for what the Wall Street newspaper called the One-Inch Crotch Summer with their tiny knit shorts. But what’s even more intriguing about the collection are the romper jumpsuits, which made perfect sense as part of the Mediterranean beach the models walked into. Adding to their appeal, they’ve been cut from airy cotton in nautical whites or tropical stripes. You can imagine how easily you can navigate the sand and the sea with these short rolled up hems.

Add a dose of English elegance

London-based fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu is best known for his romantic aesthetic, which he translated well into his early menswear offerings. While you can think of shorts as casual clothes, Erdem shows us that you can, in fact, wear them stylishly even at the beach. Her designs have achieved this by sporting crisp buttonholes in starch white or exquisite florals, creating sets that stand on the border between femininity and masculinity. Their matching bobs not only highlighted the accessory as it summer item, but also took away some of the primitivity that shirts could offer. What you have left is an outfit that looks good and amusing.

Playing with proportions

At Ermenegildo Zegna, designer Alessandro Sartori is known for offering clothes of perfect proportions. This is the case with his latest collection of men’s clothing, which included boxy shorts paired with boxy shirts. It might sound sloppy on paper, but Sartori’s balance shines through in the resulting outfit, which looks like a sleek, urban uniform for the modern man. Opt for shirts and shorts made from thicker fabrics like wool to achieve the same sense of structure, and look for subtle design details like wide raglan sleeves and a pointed collar.

Try on a crop top

In the words of Rick Owens, “No outfit will make you look or feel as good as having a fit body.” If you have a sexy body and are proud of it, why stop with thigh-low shorts? Naked those abs with a crop top, like the ones that appeared in Fendi’s latest collection. Designer Silvia Venturini Fendi said she “really wanted to give this man a feeling of freedom. I think now is the time to break the boundaries. You might think it’s a bold style choice, but it’s one thing for a while now: Check out Kid Cudi’s iconic 2014 Coachella look, or step back to the ’90s and see how well Will Smith and Johnny Depp pulled off the sporty piece. And guys, there’s never been a better time to don crop tops: Lyst reported a 148% increase in searches for them from last month, as well as a growing interest in short sweatshirts and hoodies.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.