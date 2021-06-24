How NFTs Are Changing the Landscapes of Fashion and Art

Serial Contractor. Digital award winner, mentor, board advisor, founder and CEO of LookStyler, a global marketplace for fashion tourism.

getty

In recent months, we have witnessed a new fashion with a profound impact on the sectors of fashion, design and art. In an increasingly digital world, here are NFTs.

What are NFTs?

Many people think DFTs are next craze for fashion, design and art. As a person in the fashion industry and with a digital background, I have kept myself abreast of NFTs and plan to design some for my luxury fashion brand.

NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens, a unique string of characters that was first imagined in limited cryptocurrency circles, but has since spread to the general public. Bought and sold with Ethereum and Bitcoin, they authenticate the originality of design and works of art. While digital currencies are interchangeable or fungible, NFTs are the opposite. They are irreplaceable. It is their uniqueness that makes them so precious, especially in the eyes of collectors. A timed collection that goes to the market to be sold is called a “drop”.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The NFT’s gold rush has already generated incredible gains. RTFKT recently sold a digital cover for over $ 125,000, and the digital art Beeple was acquired for $ 69 million.

Fashion adoption

In my opinion, NFTs are set to profoundly change the world of luxury fashion. Rarity is the basis of both the luxury market and NFTs. Just like in the world of fashion and art, NFTs are all collectibles. NFTs now bring a new level of exclusivity and also an opportunity to turn digital designs and collections into very rare, valuable, luxurious and unique collectibles. While clients’ self-expression was previously only physical, it is now merging with the virtual at an accelerated pace. The simplest example of an NFT product is when the asset is the digital twin of an actual product and has its own value.

When you look at specific clothes, sneakers and streetwear were among the first categories to adopt DTVs. Luxury fashion companies like Gucci have already announced the launch of their own NFTs. Until now, the idea of ​​spending real money on virtual clothes has been far-fetched. However, this mindset is changing rapidly as Millennials, Gen Z, and Generation Alpha enter the luxury market. Customers will soon be able to create images of themselves wearing 3d clothing then share them on social networks.

As all luxury brands know, customers don’t buy yet another pair of expensive shoes or a handbag because they desperately need them. They acquire big ticket items because they want to be a part of the luxury culture, heritage and unique history that a certain brand has built. NFTs are like social assets that can provide clients with a certain status, and they provide a new market for traders and investors.

Hybridization And Platforms

The future of art and design is a highly hybrid future that mixes traditional physical expressions of originality and creativity with highly digitalized ways and means of selling art. Buyers can already purchase portable NFTs modeled on digital designs. This is a clear spillover effect from digital into the physical world. The future of NFTs will likely also be linked to virtual and augmented reality, and you will soon be able to see your rare collector’s item like Raf Simons’ parka in your own home.

The notion of ownership is also evolving. While in the past, ownership transfers depended on middlemen, trustworthy blockchain transactions will become automated.

A new world of art

Sotheby’s has become one of the newer names in art to embrace NFTs. The auction house recently sold a digital art collection for over $ 17 million. Even art galleries are becoming more and more digital.

New digital platforms are emerging daily. Abu Dhabi recently launched a new artistic platform called Hart, which allows artists to tokenize and digitally sell their works. Masterworks has become a new platform for investing in iconic works of art. It transforms the art market into a bourse by selling fractions of paintings by famous artists. The recent Netflix documentary made you watch on artistic fraud shows how important it is to have authentication in the art world.

Monetization and the future

The creators of NFT can collect royalties every time their creation is sold or changes hands. In the past, second-hand markets struggled to attract the most exquisite buyers and collectors. NFTs could change the rules of this luxury game forever because they are meant to be timeless.

In my opinion, NFTs will also have an impact on advertising and digital storytelling, as consumers are increasingly interested in the stories behind the brands they buy. NFTs bring democratization, decentralization and demystification of works of art and design pieces.

Rising brands in the fashion and art industries are expected to follow NFT updates and other similar trends. Collaborations with famous fashion designers and artists could be a way to tap into this market. Launching a few unique NFTs to test the waters could also be a good test of early adoption. If designed and marketed correctly, various forms of creative works can be turned into collectibles. Brands that already use NFTs today allow users to acquire unique digital artwork and digital collectibles such as albums, concert tickets, clothing, original art forms and even unique experiences.

The key angle for brands here is to establish a new world of sales engagement and digital interaction with customers. Memorable articles can increase customer loyalty. One-off experiences and unique moments in time can now be captured, exchanged, and cherished, which is something all brands could use to build a much more permanent connection with their customers. Ephemeral items are disappearing, but a collector’s item has a much stronger connection to a specific brand.

The French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre once said: “Life has no meaning, as soon as you lose the illusion of being eternal. NFTs are surely a new tool that brings us closer to eternity.

Forbes Business Council is the premier growth and networking organization for business owners and executives. Am I eligible?