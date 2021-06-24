Fashion
Neith Nyer’s designer talks about breaking free from the Parisian fashion calendar
Published on:
Paris (AFP)
Brazilian designer Francisco Terra of fledgling French brand Neith Nyer says the Covid crisis has freed him from the need to follow the usual fashion manual.
Terra hosts one of the few live catwalks during Paris Menswear Week which started on Tuesday – but it does so outside of the official line-up and in its own style.
His intimate show, with a hundred guests, takes place Thursday at the Consulate, an art center installed in a former electrical substation, and will be followed by a four-day pop-up store to obtain direct feedback from clients.
“The Covid allowed me to see clearly (…) to free myself from the shackles of the calendar and the seasons,” the 37-year-old man told AFP in his studio apartment in Paris.
This is the first time since the launch of her label that Terra has not applied to be part of the official Paris calendar.
And after more than a year of lockdowns and virtual gatherings, he said he had no interest in making music videos like the vast majority of fashion houses.
“Clothes are made for a living. I was very frustrated with these digital presentations last year. I couldn’t get into them,” he said.
# photo1
As the French fashion federation declares itself “democratic,” giving equal weight to all members, Terra said trying to match the huge shows of mega-brands was a struggle for fledgling brands like hers.
Another major obstacle has been the insistence on separating the weeks for men and women.
“It has been a problem for me from the start. I freed myself from gender issues, I always mixed them in my shows.”
– Celebrity image –
Dates are also difficult, Terra added, as the women’s ready-to-wear shows fall in March and September when the “concept stores” that ensure their biggest sales have often exploded their budgets for the season.
There are other practical considerations, like wanting to sell coats in September rather than waiting for winter shows when it’s already cold.
And if it is financially important to present your work during fashion week, when the buyers are all in Paris, the catwalks are less vital in terms of image.
“I don’t think we really need the schedule,” he said. “The image of a young brand is on Instagram, with celebrities.”
# photo2
Its sales have been boosted in the past by American singer Miley Cyrus wearing one of her pink silk dresses or model Bella Hadid appearing on social media in one of her silk skirts and asymmetrical latex tops.
There is also a very current focus on the environment.
The new collection offers hand-colored denims, recycled cashmere for its second skin tops and vegetal leather jackets.
“It’s a challenge,” he admitted. “When we talk to customers about recycling and organic, they think everything will be tough, ugly or sad.”
Hence all the bright colors.
“The total pink look – maybe that’s my color,” he said with a smile.
“I am determined to make sure that people wear colorful clothes in Paris, which is very chic but also very dark and gloomy, especially in winter.”
AFP 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]