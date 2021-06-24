Travis Scott collaborated with Dior on a collection of men’s clothing





This story was produced as part of CNN Style’s partnership with Paris Fashion Week. See more event coverage throughout the year here Dior Men and its artistic director Kim Jones have announced their latest collaborator: musician, producer and designer Travis Scott. Their joint Spring / Summer 2022 collection will be unveiled on June 25, during one of the few in-person shows at Paris Fashion Week. France only lifted the majority of restrictions related to Covid-19 recently, on June 9; many fashion brands have chosen not to bet on preparing for live shows, in case the discounts are extended. This partnership marks a first for Jones whose past high profile collaborations include visual artists such as KAWS, Kenny Scharf, Raymond Pettibon, Hajime Sorayama and Daniel Arsham. For Fall / Winter 2020, Jones stepped away from the artist model by hooking up with Shawn Stussy of the legendary surf brand. Scott, however, is a notable, and potentially successful, pivot. Label statement qualifies the partnership as “an unprecedented event [representing] the first complete Dior collection ever created with a musician. ” Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Credit: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images The Grammy-nominated artist has grown into a multi-hyphenated imaginative force over the past few years, himself no stranger to collaborations. Among others, Scott has released products with Nike, Ksubi, BAPE and even McDonald’s. Many of them have come through Cactus Jack, Scott’s Creative Collective and Foundation. The association is further testament to Jones’ ability to combine high-profile marketing with a strong sense of design. He is one of the few fashion designers to consistently generate rave reviews while simultaneously renewing popular, often frenzied demand. (The resale value of Jones’ Dior Jordan 1 Fall / Winter 2020 sneaker, for example, is north of $ 8,000, with the original retail price only a small percentage of that figure.) According to a Jones Instagram post , the collaboration took root when he and Scott first discussed Cactus Jack’s work with the Parsons School of Design in New York City. Last year Scott announced he was launching “an authentic fashion design program” for high school students interested in the field. The buzz was brewing before the official announcement of Dior. Scott was pictured in Paris wearing a monochrome brown suede Dior Men jacket, with a bespoke font spelling “Dior” on the back. Eagle-eyed fans noted that this had never been seen before, with some wondering if this was a one-off event or if it was a clue to an upcoming project. Kim Jones and Travis Scott’s Dior Spring-Summer 2022 men’s collection will be unveiled in Paris at 2:30 a.m. CEST on June 25. It will also be visible online at www.dior.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos