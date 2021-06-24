



The global luxury group Kering joins lablacos Circular Fashion Summit in virtual reality, which will take place from October 1 to 3, 2021 during Paris Fashion Week, as an Innovation Partner. PARIS, June 24, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – After announcing the new “ambition of circularity”, Kering joined the first world summit in virtual reality fashion, Circular fashion summit 2021, as an innovation partner, demonstrating the group’s continued commitment to sustainability and innovation. As part of this year’s innovation hub, the global luxury group will present a selection of startups working on new circular and sustainable materials from their in-house startup incubator, to drive them and bring them to market in s ” Committing to achieve CFS Goal # 2 – Strengthen the Design Hub Honorees 2021 impact, by providing materials to create next-generation connected circular (IoT) and digitized products powered by circular retail technologies based on blockchain from lablacos. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005608/en/ # CFS2021VR_ 3D Art by Foggy Incense “Kering aims to drive change within the fashion industry through innovation, and part of our sustainability roadmap focuses on this challenge. While we are striving to innovate in a 360-degree approach, we launched our Circularity Ambition at the start of the year, with the ambition to fundamentally transform our economic model “, », Declared Marie-Claire Daveu, Director of Sustainable Development and Institutional Affairs at Kering. “Collaborate with revolutionary new initiatives, such as the Circular Fashion Summit, help us share our best practices, stimulate our imaginations and inspire us in the long term to achieve our 2025 goal ”, she added. Through startups and universities, Kering is also developing new supply solutions and innovative raw materials with an emphasis on disruptive innovation, using biotechnologies and the principles of the circular economy, such as use of recycled fibers to create new clothes. In order to turn sustainable fashion from a buzzword into a practical solution, the group opened its Materials Innovation Lab in Italy in 2013, a hub with over 3,000 samples of sustainable fabrics. The main focus is on encouraging change and traceability in the supply chain. The group has also partnered with universities around the world to design sustainable development programs. The story continues Together with SCF by lablaco and other 2021 Innovation Partners, Kering will explore the future materials of the circular fashion revolution. With 85% of textiles end up in landfill or incinerated, Circular Fashion Summit advocates a new circular economy. Initiatives like Kerings is how to get there. Visit cfs.mode for more information on CFS2021. Tickets are available now. Circular fashion summit Circular fashion summit by lablaco is a global summit of collective action in virtual reality, to be held from October 1-3, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to 2030. Bringing together the leaders of change in design, technology and sustainability to share knowledge, especially to trigger immediate action on three measurable objectives: responsible consumption and production (SDG12), industrial innovation and infrastructure (SDG9) and reduced inequalities (SDG10). The summit is a celebration of impactful design, scalable partnerships and opportunities for the fashion industry to transition to a digital circular economy. It is a space to implement real solutions and bring about positive change, collectively. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005608/en/ Contacts Media information

Contact: Laura Pitcher, editor at cfs.fashion

E-mail: [email protected]

the Web: www.cfs.mode

Instagram: @cfsbylablaco

Linkedin: Circular fashion summit

Visuals and logos: Linked here







