B2B Fashion Marketplace Adds Payments

Before the digitally driven economy became a main force, traditional retailers claimed the curious customer on their storefronts. In fact, as Global Retail Consultant Debra Templar told clients: The first impression a person will have of your store comes from their windows, front door, and exterior signage. Many decisions to enter or not will be based on this first impression.

The concept of visual merchandising has literally made iconic department stores like Macys, Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue. But it has arguably been toned down by ecommerce with its design demands to cram as many products as possible onto the homepage. But it doesn’t matter who we sell to, Heath wells, co-founder and co-CEO of NuOrder Karen Webster said in a conversation for the PYMNTS ConnectedEconomy ™ series, the basics of retail still apply. An offer must be visually appealing. And yet, while this kind of thinking is easily apparent in the B2C world, in the B2B space where NuOrder operates? Not really.

I think the unique thing about us is that we’ve really taken the concept of e-commerce and applied it to the B2B side, Wells said. And if you see our platform and go to our website, you see it is beautiful. I don’t see this kind of thinking in a lot of other B2B marketplaces. Its straight lines of code or images are all hidden under several clicks.

And while this sighting might seem basic, it turned out to be easy to miss. Too incredibly easy to miss. To create a connected B2B commerce experience, just like in the B2C world, businesses need to make the online shopping experience smooth, seamless, and easily navigable for retail buyers looking for inventory. And NuOrder put the design concept into action. It connects about 3,000 brands to half a million retailers doing about $ 1.5 billion in B2B transactions per month in cross-party transactions.

The goal, Wells said, as the company continues to evolve alongside the retail market, is to create a two-way network designed not only to deliver the next revolution in retail purchasing, but also to fuel the big change happening to the ecosystem as a whole.

Replacing the Excel spreadsheet

NuOrder didn’t start out as a marketplace. It first existed more as a digital catalog that retailers could search for, but added payment services in the second half of last year as it became increasingly clear that it was ‘was in desperate need across the segment. He said his competition had become the Excel spreadsheets that large, enterprise-wide retailers were using to manage their purchases on the backend.

We’re really replacing spreadsheets, that’s the thing nobody believes in, he said. Majority of the retailers we talk to, $ 10 billion a year retailers and they run it all with Excel. It’s hard to believe this is how they shop.

What NuOrder has built is a complete virtual showroom supported by a complex suite of ordering tools and, more recently, merchandising tools that they can offer to retailers. The goal, he said, is to continue to deepen the supply chain and unearth and resolve issues as they arise. The NuOrder network is fully integrated and connected such that any solution is designed to work with all other elements of the platform, with no additional integration or product purchase required.

Perhaps just as essential, he said, as offering the digital space to make it all happen, NuOrder is also committed to creating something of a digital Rosetta Stone so that a multitude of brands and retailers with their own sets of esoteric descriptions can communicate via a lingua franca. that connects them all.

To really unlock a lot of AI and data science, the first step is to make sure everyone speaks the same language, Wells said. We believe that the brand should always be able to use its language. But then what should happen is that we should all agree on a common language and a common nomenclature. It’s our second language, the same for every retailer and brand on the platform so we can all map in that common language.

NuOrder, he said, is not the inventor of this concept, but he said he is positioned with thousands of brands and hundreds of thousands of retailers to motivate creation and membership in this common core business language because these brands want to access all of this potential retail buyers.

The upcoming remodeling

In a pre-pandemic world, the average retail buyer has spent around 120 days on the road researching products and making fashion collection decisions months and months in advance. The pandemic has largely shut that down, he said, and has given malls like NuOrder a big boost, but buyers are going to be returning.

But, it will not be the same. It won’t be the same weeks and weeks spent on the road sketching out purchases for collections purchased six months in advance. Because the clothing industry evolves beyond seasonality. Consumers aren’t interested in this long cycle, he noted, and that means shoppers don’t have time to shop for 120 days a year. Connectivity, he said, is changing the retail economy both upstream and downstream. The digital commerce opportunity that NuOrder presents is what merchants will need to keep pace with the new pace of retail.

It will truly become a business where there will be new drops every month or every few weeks, he said. And I think the customer will appreciate that. And at the end of the day, we don’t want to buy down jackets when it’s hot outside. We really have to go back to … you walk, you enjoy your Saturday afternoon, you come into the store [and] there is a nice shirt. You want to buy it so you can wear it tomorrow. It must be like that.

