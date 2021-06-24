Zalando takes fashion to the streets as part of the European expansion that celebrates local culture.





The inspiring event featured a diverse and inclusive exhibition of local talent, including a former Slovenian professional tennis player Nina Kolar, Lithuanian professional dancer Raidas Petrauskas and acclaimed Slovak director and producer Peter Altof, all of whom capture the essence of local fashion culture. The reveal formed a visually striking representation of Zalando’s intention to bring the world’s most beloved fashion to its new markets.

Pierre Altof: “It’s special to be a part of launching Zalando in my own city with such a diverse group of creatives, expressing all of who we are, in one instant. Zalando has allowed us to show our individuality in the best possible way; to through self-expression. “ Showcasing everything from iconic designers to streetwear clothing, from children’s wear to more sustainable clothing, Zalando is entering new European markets to shine the spotlight on local fashion culture. Welcome to the most comprehensive fashion assortment in every market, including the likes of Weekday and Vivienne Westwood, Diane von furstenburg and Victoria beckham, Zalando wishes to become Europe Starting point for fashion, exploiting the individuality of local fashion enthusiasts. Nathalie Wills, VP Marketing, says: “Zalando begins its fashion stories in these new European markets as part of a long-term expansion that will see us reach more markets before the end of 2021. By creating fashion-inspired moments that come to life through the joy of expressing oneself. , we celebrate individuality and allow everyone to express themselves as they wish. This is why we wanted to produce a diverse and inclusive representation in each market, putting local culture at the heart of our message. We invite our new customers to say hi to their new favorite wardrobe! “. The launch campaign celebrates the start of Zalando’s ambitious expansion into new European countries, which sees the launch of the fashion platform in Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia at the beginning of summer, Croatia, Latvia and Estonia at the end of summer 2021, and Hungary and Romania in 2022. This decision is part of the continued growth of the brand, which currently serves approximately 42 million active customers in 20 markets. The Zalando app provides access to Europe most comprehensive fashion assortment (available through the App Store and Google Play Store), plus free shipping and returns. In the month following the launch of the app, Zalando is the # 1 app on Android devices in Slovakia according to App Annie. Watch Slovenian TV here Connections: www.Zalando.com | https://www.zalando.si/ | https://www.zalando.sk | https://www.zalando.lt/

Hashtags: #MyCityMyStyle #ZalandoStyle Notes to Editors: About Zalando: Zalando ( https://corporate.zalando.com ) is Europe leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we brought fashion from head to toe to approximately 42 million active customers in 20 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty products. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a unique fashion destination for inspiration, innovation and interaction. As Europe The hottest tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, our partners and every valuable player in Zalando’s history. Our vision is to be the starting point of fashion and a sustainable platform with a net positive impact for people and the planet. COVID 19: All images and video content were shot in accordance with local government COVID-19 guidelines, specific to each country at the time of capture. All security measures have been put in place at all filming locations around the world to ensure that every person featured follows COVID security measures. Instagram: @Zalando @zalando_beauty @zalando_man

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zalando.slovenija | https://www.facebook.com/zalando.slovensko | https://www.facebook.com/zalando.lietuva SOURCE Zalando Related links zalando.se

