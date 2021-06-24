Men urged to keep their shirts on as skin cancer cases rise by 50%

Skin cancer rates in men have increased by nearly 50% in a decade, according to an analysis, as a charity warned men should keep their shirts on when out in the sun.

Figures analyzed by Cancer Research UK show that while melanoma rates in UK women have increased 30 percent in 10 years, they have increased 47 percent in men.

There was also an 8% increase in death rates for men over the same period, compared to a 5% drop for women.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with around 16,200 new cases each year.

Breakdown of the data shows that the incidence rates of melanoma skin cancer in men fell from 20 cases per 100,000 people in 2005-2007 to 29 cases per 100,000 in 2015-2017, the most recent data available.

This compares to 19 cases per 100,000 people in 2005-2007 for women, rising to 25 cases per 100,000 in 2015-2017.

Men are also more likely to be diagnosed with more advanced skin cancer than women.

According to Cancer Research UK, changes often occur to their torso, potentially caused by being shirtless.

The charity said this can make it harder to spot unusual changes, such as moles on the back.

Nicola Smith, Senior Health Information Officer at Cancer Research UK, said: There is definitely more skin cancer on the torso in men, so going topless could play a role.

Also, it could be related to working outdoors or activities like being at the beach, swimming, where that part of your body is more exposed.

And this is obviously a part of the body that is not exposed as often and where the real risk of melanoma is when you have intermittent sun exposure, where you are not exposed for a long time but then you have a really intense period where you get severe burns on an area that is not normally exposed.

She added that it’s really important to protect your body, using clothing, SPF, and shade.

It is important for men and women to remember to wear clothing to stay safe in the sun, covering up and spending time in the shade are two of the best ways to prevent skin cancer, she said. declared.

These latest numbers represent behaviors from five to ten years ago, as cancer can take a long time to develop, Smith said.

We don’t necessarily see the impact of current levels of protection awareness in these statistics, and it may be that if that improves over time, we may see a change, she added.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “These numbers are worrying – a sunburn just once every two years can triple the risk of skin cancer, so it’s important for everyone to know how to protect yourself.

“Seeking shade, covering up, and applying sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and four or five stars both regularly and generously can help keep you safe in the sun.

“With the holidays appearing to be the norm for many this year, we must not lose sight of the fact that the British sun can be just as strong as when we are abroad.

“The same advice always applies, and if anything goes wrong or if you notice any changes in your skin, talk to your GP.”

According to Cancer Research UK, nearly nine in ten cases of melanoma are preventable.

The signs and symptoms of skin cancer

the British Association of Dermatologists uses the acronym ABCDE to help people recognize skin changes that could indicate melanoma: