How TextileGenesis contributes to the great fashion conscious movement

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based TextileGenesis is a traceability platform designed for the apparel ecosystem. He recently collaborated with ‘Fashion for Good’ – a platform for sustainable fashion innovation for the Viscose Traceability Pilot, a consortium project with partners like BESTSELLER and Kering to trace sustainable viscose in fashionable clothing. using its blockchain tracking solution.

With around 30 percent viscose coming from threatened forests, the validation of TextileGenesis’ solution is an important step towards transparency in the value chain and ensuring that fibers come from renewable sources.





Evidence of the flexibility, interoperability as well as scalability of the platform prompted participating brands to further explore the implementation of the technology, expanding the reach of viscose to include other fibers as well. .

Amit Gautam, CEO and Founder of TextileGenesis, says:

“It was a true cross-industry consortium approach with broad engagement from brands, sustainable fiber producers, textile suppliers and major industry players. In this pilot, we demonstrated that digital supply chain traceability and physical tracer verification are complementary (and not substitutes), and together with the traceability data protocol form the building blocks of a holistic system. “

BESTSELLER and Kering each contributed four styles of clothing, totaling approximately 23,000 product units that were successfully cataloged and tracked on the TextileGenesis platform.

Christian Tubito, Materials Innovation Manager, Kering, states:

“At Kering, we believe that innovation is crucial to achieving our sustainability goals. Part of the work we have been doing in our Materials Innovation Lab since 2013 has been to identify materials that can reduce our impact on people and the planet while continuing to offer our Luxury Homes. fabrics and textiles that meet the highest quality standards for their collections. The Viscose Traceability Pilot that we have joined, led by Fashion For Good, is one of the options we are considering to help us achieve our goal of 100% traceability. for our key materials by 2025. “

The clothes, made with various compositions; from 100 percent sustainable viscose – produced by Lenzing, ENKA and Tangshan Sanyou, to blends with generic fibers, were traced by 25 suppliers from seven countries; Austria, Germany, Italy, Turkey, India, Bangladesh and China.

Three key dimensions were identified as points of evidence against which to measure the success of the TextileGenesis platform and the pilot; flexibility, interoperability and scalability.

Flexibility: Capture the complexity of the real world

The platform uses Fibercoins as blockchain-based digital tokens that provide a ‘digital twin’ for sustainable fibers. Once a fiber is produced, every kilogram of that fiber is represented on the platform by a Fibercoin. Supply chain actors can transfer these digital parts alongside the production of textile products throughout the supply chain.

Through this tokenization model, the platform has demonstrated its flexibility in capturing the high real-world complexity of vertically integrated suppliers, spanning stages from fiber production to apparel production, and supply chains. very fragmented. This provided new insight into the product flow while illustrating the importance of combining both physical tracers and digital components, to mutually amplify towards a more robust traceability system.

Interoperability: combining digital and physical

With many traceability technologies on the market today, the platform is able to operate across all standards, platforms and industries, aggregating and incorporating them into a single system. This gives brands visibility into their products and demonstrates its industry-wide application.

The incorporation of physical tracer certificates demonstrates the interoperability of the platform, i.e. its ability to communicate and aggregate information from other systems. Through this consortium project, future platform upgrades will incorporate Canopy Hot-Button Ranking data and next-generation viscose lines that will not only be available for participating pilot brands, but for all other brands. using the platform.

As part of this pilot, the unique physical traceability techniques used by Lenzing and ENKA have been integrated into the platform and, for the first time, different physical traceability techniques have been integrated into a single platform at the level of the clothing.

Scalability

By simultaneously on-boarding all 25 vendors in a short period of four to six weeks, they were able to use the system independently after a single training session – indicating the scalability of the platform in terms of rapid integration of providers and ease of use.

Camilla Skjnning Jrgensen, Head of Sustainable Materials and Innovation, BESTSELLER, says:

“In this pilot, BESTSELLER was able to trace over 22,500 styles. We believe in the potential of this solution and have just accepted a second larger scale pilot where we will double the number of supply chain partners – y including spinners, weavers and manufacturers and tracing a million styles through a fiber-based approach. Starting with viscose, we are now investigating organic cotton as well as compatibility with BESTSELLER’s existing digital systems – obtaining one success at a time.

Due to the success of this pilot, the platform and solution will be scaled with Fashion for Good partners beyond viscose to include other sustainable fibers such as organic cotton and recycled polyester. .

Six other fiber players will be independently engaged in pilot projects for sustainable viscose, recycled polyester and organic cotton. Lenzing and Tangshan will continue to participate in the scale-up phase of these pilots.

This roadmap will also build on TextileGenesis’ partnership with Textile Exchange, which they support to digitize traceability in their certifications, including recycled polyester, responsible wool or down, and later organic cotton.

Gautam adds:

“Our vision is to become the technological backbone of the industry where retail fiber supply chain transactions of all sustainable materials can be verified and tracked in a robust, reliable and scalable manner. “

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

For all the latest News, opinions and views, Download Ummid.com application .

To select Language To read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.