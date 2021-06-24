Like an eternal Ouroboros, fashion is eaten once again

Gill Linton is a writer, creative strategist and CEO / EIC of Byronesque. In this editorial, she discusses the seemingly endless struggle between designing a brand and how it behaves in the world.

Fashion hasn’t always been fashionable. Before, it was just a product. Just pants, skirts, tops and belts.

Then one day the designers became rock stars (if you’ve watched Halston, you get the idea), and the product took on new meaning. Clothes have become fashion brands to aspire to, and the quantity of products has grown more and more to the point of spiraling out of control. The brands were cashed in or sold, depending on your worldview, with licensing deals that took little account of the narrative or brand integrity. From mass-produced jeans to cigarettes, the brands sold to anyone who wanted to make them bigger and bigger. Success was measured by commercial dominance, more than the ability of designers to make people dream and belong to something emotionally and culturally enduring.

The wrong people started buying sub-brands disguised as luxury, and as a result, sales of people with luxury money and tastes took a hit because the brands spread too much. Fashion has literally been eaten away.

It was in the 80s, but it could be today. Like everything in fashion, we’ve been here before. We were here in the 2000s too. What makes a 2002 Helmut Lang Leather Cigarette Case correct and highly collectable by today’s standards and not an out of the box designer logo t-shirt? price which historically was the beginning of the end for designer brands?

This is because there is a big difference between a brand conceives of what it sells, and how it behaves in the culture and its opinion in the world.

When a brand’s style identity is unique at its core, it can behave in different ways without cutting back on what it means to people to the point of losing its meaning. Comme des Garons and Rick Owens are examples of brands that create a diverse world around themselves but stay honest with design. In today’s politically correct world, fashion in general has given up on creative integrity and design leadership in the name of being inclusive. So much so that fashion is back where it started; just pants, skirts, tops, etc. this time with fashion films.

If I throw 10 tennis balls at you, you are unlikely to catch one. If I throw one at you, you’ll catch it. Fashion throws as many balls as possible, strips itself of originality and a singular point of view which is unique but not immediately easy to understand, either thank you for wearing a T-shirt (insert the logo of the mark here) so that I know you are not my people.

I know all the arguments in favor of postmodern merchandising, the need to make money and be part of a society that has access to luxury, but if history tells us anything, it’s that, ultimately, fashion will eat itself so much that it will have to follow a low-commodity diet to find its way.

A visual timeline of the luxury brand, dating back to the 1920s, shows the constant and authentic rise towards the logo mania as we know it today. This includes the bootleg era which some brands rightly have the right to embrace, as it’s an honest reflection of the house’s history. Unfortunately, fashion merchandising has become the rule, and some brands have inauthentically jumped on it as a shortcut to sales, even if it doesn’t make sense.

And this is the real problem. Brands that follow the merchandising successes of other brands for the fastest route to revenue. It’s quick, but it dilutes what made them special in the first place; a distraction from future vintage pieces that look back and want us to buy and hold.