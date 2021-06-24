Fashion
5 global fashion trends defined by Indian culture
Indian culture is not spared by these global fashion trends which have taken up residence on the borders of Europe, America and Asia. Indians have always been known for their sense of beauty and fashion. The Indian people are renowned for their rich history in arts and crafts, which is evident from the fact that many priceless ancient paintings and sculptures are seen across the subcontinent.
The impact of Indian culture on global fashion trends is not a new phenomenon. Since the fashion industry started to expand its market to different continents and in response to the increasing demands of the people, the Indian garment industry has also gained huge popularity in the world market.
Indian clothing is gaining popularity among people because of its comfort, durability, and various styles and designs that can be worn to suit different types of occasions with equal ease. At the same time, it is also attractive and eye-catching.
The influence of Indian culture on global fashion
For centuries India has been a source of inspiration for various designers and their work, especially in fashion. The reason is that India has been one of the oldest civilizations on earth and its influence on style is undeniable. Indians are very passionate about clothing because they consider themselves to be the most stylish in the world. Therefore, with the help of various national and international clothing associations in India, the culture of the country is widely disseminated all over the world.
5 global fashion trends in India that have gained international fame
Hairstyles
A head covering, often referred to as a turban, is a staple of the wardrobe worn by the Northwestern region of India. It is a symbol of their culture and tradition that identifies and reflects them. The turbans were worn on the catwalks by well-known international designers. As much as any other region in the world, Africans have embraced the trend.
Gucci launched the turban design during its design presentations in 2018. In 2012, Chanel featured women on the runway wearing headdresses that looked like turbans. Rajasthan pagris have also been included in the sewing exhibitions of several celebrities around the world.
Saris
Sarees are one of the popular garments of India, worn by women all over the country. Every place and every culture has its own style, but it’s still an expression of Indian fashion. The Bollywood film industry deserves a lot of praise for the international success of sarees. Whenever a foreigner comes to India to experience various cultures, he must try on a sari.
World famous model Gigi Hadid flaunted the notion of a saree wrapped around her waist in a sophisticated fashion at New York Fashion Week in 2018.
Indigo prints
Indigo designs exude an Indian-inspired flair. Especially during the summer people in the countryside wear it. With nothing more than a slight twist and a hint of modernism, Westerners have infused this trend into their business today. The dress, the maxi and the skirt were shaped with the prints.
Nose ring / pliers
A nose ring is an ordinary ornament among Indian women. Internationally, fashion and style have had a significant impact. The 2017-2018 Paul Gaultier Couture collection, which featured models wearing nose rings on the catwalks, was inspired by Indian culture.
They clothed him like a nath, which women traditionally wore during the reign of the Rajputs. Naths are a must have for Indian weddings. He has made his way into the world of style.
Embroidery
India is the Mecca of experienced and meticulous embroiderers. Their artistic talent and manual work illustrate the diversity of the country. Detailed needlework has been featured on skirts and jackets by several renowned designers, including Gucci.
Alberta Ferretti by Christian Dior draws its influence from India. Even the handbags and shoes are embellished with exquisite and exquisite pearls, needlework or rhinestones.
Bollywood contributes to the global diffusion of Indian culture
Indian culture is also the main source of inspiration for some famous international designers. For example, well-known designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee have created several models of Indian inspiration. The famous Bollywood dance troupe was also instrumental in bringing Indian culture to Hollywood. Most of the big Hollywood stars have their roots in India. The popularity of Indian cinema is such that many Hollywood celebrities have also started to become Indo-American. Thus, the Indian influence on fashion will remain for a long time.
Indian culture has always held a special place in the hearts of Indians and foreigners. Due to the richness of Indian art, customs and traditions have made it an important cultural heritage for the country. These traits were also incorporated into Indian clothing. There are many reasons why India has grown in importance due to its rich history and past. It gave birth to many of the most influential fashion trends in the world.
As a result, instead of pushing the boundaries, draw ideas out of them and build your unique style. The many trends in Indian fashion give you the freedom to offer and show off your style.
