Daily Links: June 24 | Fashion law







1.A tidal wave of bankruptcies is coming: this year will easily set a record for so-called mega-bankruptcies filed by companies in debt of $ 1 billion or more. Experts expect the number of major bankruptcies of at least $ 100 million to defy the record set the year after the 2008 economic crisis. Learn more from the New York Times 2.Saks to reopen flagship Fifth Avenue with UV handrail cleaners and video shopping service: To set the tone for creating a safe and healthy environment for our customers, we knew we had to go beyond minimum requirements, said Saks chairman Marc Metrick. Feeling safe is as important to luxury as it ever will be. Learn more about the Wall Street Journal 3.Prison sentence for his role in supplying luxury goods to North Korea: A 32-year-old man whose father owns a department store chain in North Korea has been jailed for four weeks for his role in supplying luxury goods from Singapore in an operation that violates United Nations sanctions. Learn more about Straits Times 4. READ RETRO: As North Korea continues to boost imports, take a look at the role of luxury in the hermit kingdom. Western luxury goods, including leather goods and watches, as well as high-end cars and electronics, accounted for nearly 20% of North Korea’s total imports in 2016. Meanwhile, the country’s elite imported $ 640 million worth of luxury goods in 2017. Learn more about TFL 5.The fashion industry must stop exploiting the cultures of the people it so often rejects: High fashion brands repeatedly draw inspiration from cultures, while subjecting ethnic minorities to racist treatment in the industry of fashion. Learn more about the telegraph 6.Bentley doubles space for parts amid Brexit trade talks concerns: Luxury carmaker Bentley said it has doubled its storage capacity, which would help it cope with potential disruption if Britain failed to secure a trade deal with the European Union before the year-end deadline. As of last year, other brands, such as Burberry and companies owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, have been doing the same. Learn more about Bloomberg

