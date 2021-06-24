Louis Vuittons Virgil Abloh highlights men in dresses and skirts | Fashion





Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh advocates for men’s dresses and skirts in his latest collection. The poetic film from her spring-summer collection, titled Amen Break, features a star-studded cast (including Saul Williams, Goldie and the Wu-Tang Clans GZA) as well as models in pleated skirts, white dresses, miniskirts, puffy dresses in ruffles and long dresses coats cinched at the waist. In the notes of the collection, the designer calls for an end to masculine and feminine ideas in favor of a human approach to clothing. Walk on the track in Paris. Photograph: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images Archaic ideals like dress codes and gender are fading in favor of a universal call for peace and love, he writes. Abloh, who is no slouch when it comes to cool stakes, takes a moment of transition to dress gendered. Led by Gen Z stars such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, gender-neutral clothing has entered fashion in the past year or so. Stella McCartney launched a genderless line, Shared, Gucci launched a genderless section of its MX website using models that identify as non-binary and Marc Jacobs launched a capsule collection called Heaven for, according to Jacobs, boys who are girls and boys who are girls (and) those who are neither. Abercrombie & Fitch is also to launch a gender inclusive collection. Searches for gendered clothing increased 33%, according to Lyst, and gender-neutral products were up 56% year-over-year, according to Edited. It seems logical that Abloh, the man who is considered to make streetwear the luxury fashion, features gender-neutral clothing in his show, as basic streetwear silhouettes (loose hoodies, oversized pants) could be considered. like the subtle references to a non-sexist walk-in closet, long before we called it that. Part of the Louis Vuitton collection. Photography: Dominique Charriau / WireImage In this collection, one of the floral dresses is reminiscent of the strappy ball gown Abloh wore rapper Kid Cudi when he appeared on Saturday Night Live. Created for Abloh’s other label, Off-White, and worn to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Kurt Cobains (the Nirvana singer wore a dress on the cover of The Face magazine), the Cudis dress was at the once praised for its non-compliance, but also criticized by members of the LGBTQ + community for failing to address the violence transgender people face for wearing similar things. This poses an important question: can gender-neutral dressing exist in a vacuum without political fallout? that Abloh has yet to engage with.

