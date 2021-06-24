Rihanna channels Pamela Anderson in pink fur hat, see-through dress





From Baywatch to bae watch. Rihanna stepped out for a date with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky in New York City on Wednesday night, turning heads in a pink furry bobblehead reminiscent of Pamela Anderson’s unforgettable fluffy hat at the 1999 MTV VMAs. The Fenty Beauty founder, 33, paired her quirky mattress topper with a matching sheer dress slit until then part of a vintage two-piece Dior by John Galliano look that recently featured sold on 1stdibs for $ 14,800. Rihanna has accessorized again with a pink pearl necklace ($ 500), also vintage Dior, as well as Tom Ford padlock sandals ($ 1,225) and a vintage pearl Fendi baguette bag. Rihanna paired her head-turning hat with a matching sheer, slit babydoll dress from Dior. Wire rack It’s no wonder that Rocky, 32, couldn’t keep his hands on the villain during their night out at Barcade; as they left the room, the couple were hugged, smiling from ear to ear. Rihanna even coordinated with her man for their outing, adding a black leather jacket by 1017 Alyx 9SM ($ 3,221) that matched the rapper’s Rick Owens pants perfectly. The couple were all smiles as they left Barcade. T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Rihanna has been on a roll in street style lately. Over the past several months, she’s stepped out of everything from a $ 15,000 Tom Ford jeans for Gucci accessorized with a massive Benny Andallo fur hat to a vintage $ 22,000 Dior coat to a pair of see-through pants (for her mother’s birthday dinner, of course). His Savage X Fenty designs have also made headlines recently, a pair of polarized, bare leggings that seem to have divided fans on social media.

