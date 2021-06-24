Opening of a new clothing store for “young” men and women on 1st avenue – Ladysmith Chronicle





Ladysmith is about to open a brand new men’s and women’s clothing store at 411B 1st Avenue. Sam Elkiw is the owner of Four One One. The store carries a variety of men’s and women’s clothing for young people, with brands including RVCA, Brixton, Levi’s, DUER, OBEY, SAXX Underwear and Stance Socks. They also offer Herschel backpacks, wallets, and a variety of sunglasses. Due to shipping delays for fashion orders, Four One One was unable to secure shoes for their opening, but they will be selling shoes in the fall. “I have teenagers. It’s a place where they can shop, but a place where my friends and I can also shop, ”Elkiw said. “I grew up here in the city. I only remember a few places that came and went that were meant for the younger ones. “ Four One One sits between Nancy’s Fashions and Top Drawer Boutique, making this end the unofficial 1st Avenue Ladysmith fashion district. Elkiw expects Four One One to help drive traffic to existing clothing stores at 411 1st Avenue and keep people in Ladysmith instead of going to Nanaimo or Duncan for clothes. 411B 1st Avenue has been occupied by April’s Tack Boutique for many years and has been empty for the past two months after April’s Tack Boutique closed. Cannabis retailer Local Cannabis Co. of Parksville unsuccessfully attempted to rezone the store for use as a cannabis retail store, but Ladysmith City Council determined that a cannabis store was not ” highest and best ‘use of the location. Elkiw and her husband Steven also own and operate Jerry’s Cannabis Co. and Bayside Vapes in Ladysmith. The Elkiws kept a close eye on Local Cannabis Co.’s proposal, and when it failed, they saw it as the perfect opportunity to start a unique business in downtown Ladysmith. Currently, Elkiw will hire two employees. She says she will likely look for someone to take on more of a management role in the store in the future. Four One One will have a smooth opening on Saturday June 26 and will be fully open by Monday June 28. Elkiw said general hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but she will need to see what the foot traffic looks like before settling down. firm hours. She expects the business to be open seven days a week. Some of the men’s clothing options available at Four One One. (Photo by Cole Schisler)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos