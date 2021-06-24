Young sustainable fashion brands at WSM for spring 2022 – WWD

MILAN – The all-digital experience forced by the pandemic was a thing of the past for White Milano’s most recent WSM format, dedicated to sustainability and co-hosted with Milan Fashion Week for Men.

While the show organizer looks forward to September to put on a physical spectacle for what its founder Massimiliano Bizzi has long described as the rebirth of Milan and its return to the forefront of the international fashion map, the latest edition of the WSM took place from June 19 to 21, around fifty brands presented their new collections in a “phy-gital” format, with key physical activations spread throughout Milan.

Almost like a collective pushing the boundaries of what sustainability and craftsmanship really mean in fashion, many of them were returning exhibitors who not only show their commitment to the show season after season, but also support each other. each other.

Committed to expanding its local and international footprint, as reported, White Milano set up a hybrid format for WSM, aided by the easing of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, which included fitting out a space temporary exhibition at the Fondazione Sozzani Tazzoli Milano where he presented a simplified group of 10 brands selected with the support of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. White Milano has also pledged a donation to the fashion governing body’s Fashion Trust initiative with which it shares the same goal of supporting young talent and small and medium-sized fashion companies.

Certainly, Bizzi has always expressed the need for operators in the industry to join forces to support the post-pandemic recovery in Milan. To this end, the show also enlisted bold Milanese retailers from Daad to Modes and Biffi to Civiconove to each display a brand from the WSM selection, with the aim of narrowing the gap between emerging brands and their potential customer base. He also forged ties with New York-based concept store The Canvas, which is based on a profit-sharing business model, bringing some of the brands promoted by the store to Italy.

The Sozzani Tazzoli Milano Foundation also hosted a series of workshops and conferences ranging from sustainable transformation of the textile supply chain to denim supplier Candiani showcasing its coreva biodegradable fabric.

What sets WSM’s exhibitors apart is their commitment to sustainable, local production – in Italy or the countries where each brand is based – and a goal-driven global business model that is sure to intercept values. of Generation Z consumers.

Here, WWD has selected the four most interesting fashion brands on display at the WSM.

DEAR MILAN: A retro 70s vibe ran through the Gentile Milano spring collection – a makeover of flamboyant Milanese clothing made from unsold fabrics from factories in Puglia and Milan or vintage clothing salvaged from thrift stores and markets.

The founder of the brand, Gioacchino Gentile, launched the brand in 2020 with a seasonless and genderless approach, aiming to offer his customers almost unique pieces. After moving to Milan to study design at Naba Fashion University, Gentile said he “began to scrutinize the fashion system and develop my own ethical principles”, which led him to reject overproduction and a general fixation in the industry for a single stereotypical body shape.

The collection included feminine and delicate single-breasted suits and square double-breasted versions paired with men’s shorts, as well as sheer babydolls hemmed with flaming ruffles for the women excited to party again.

ZEROBARRACENTO: Sustainable fashion press secretary Camilla Carrara launched Zerobarracento in 2017 and she’s been steadily expanding her reach ever since, while continuing to focus on her core category of outerwear – filled with roomy, belted styles. and off-the-shoulder.

Like other brands exhibited at the WSM, Carrara’s mission is to “reshape the values ​​of the fashion industry, abandoning the cycles of the seasons and the gender or age-based approach to clothing,” he said. she declared. Made on the principle of zero waste paper, similar to a puzzle, which saves at least 15 percent of textiles compared to traditional processes, Carrera said that she is often the one who initiates the laboratories and factories with which it works in the technique respectful of the environment.

In 2020, she launched her own e-commerce site, supported by the Worth program set up by the European Commission to help innovative SMEs thrive.

SARA VALENTE: In an effort to meet the evolving needs of ever-moving customers, Sara Valente created her eponymous handbag brand in 2010, developing clean, minimalist styles relying on Made in Italy sourcing and manufacturing.

At WSM, she showcased a collection designed while she was pregnant, which prompted her to emphasize this approach even more, as seen in the ‘Papira’ style which features pockets that can be rolled up to let more space. The designer emphasized her penchant for “slow fashion”, noting that each bag is carefully handcrafted by a single craftsman, giving the items a unique feel.

MARCELLO PIPITONE: A graduate of IED, Marcello Pipitone aims to imbue his education and personal history in the eponymous brand he founded in 2020. Filled with streetwear and sportswear inflections, the spring 2022 range of simple tracksuits, sweaters oversize with holes and denim pants, is a celebration. from the outskirts of Milan.

The designer, who grew up in the Bonola neighborhood, splashed the neighborhood’s name through some of the styles as a way to “enhance the image of the suburbs, places where young people don’t have so many opportunities”, did he declare. Concerned about sustainability and currently dealing with manufacturing himself, he increasingly uses recycled materials for his brand.

