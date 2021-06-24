



Nationals head to Miami in best fashion statement of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Either the Washington Nationals are all headed to the same cabana night on the beach, or they have a date with the Miami Marlins for a four-game away streak. Either way, their travel attire is up to the task. After storming June, the Nats head to LoanDepot Park to take on their rivals NL East with a chance to get close to the top of the division. Check out some of the outfits the Curly Ws sported as they made their way to the airport: Pay close attention to Kyle Schwarber, who appears to be on his way to the shuffle boarding tournament championship game at the Del Boca Vista retirement home. Juan Soto, on the other hand, seems to see the coolest neon Jaws shirt at a roadside stand and is excited that his parents have agreed to buy it for him. Trea Turner is by far the smartest of the bunch. The shortstop donned a flamingo outfit with a button down shirt and matching shorts. It was as risky as some of her attempted robberies, but just like these, this outfit paid off. You couldn’t find a happier ball club than the Washington Nationals in their pre-flight team photo. Maybe it’s because they bought the global supply of white shoes, or maybe because they are indeed the hottest team in MLB. It may not be now, but Washington started the month 3-4. However, they posted a sublime 9-1 record since June 13.e. Kyle Schwarber has been the main reason for the Nats’ new success. He has nine, new home runs in their last 10 games. Davey Martinez chose to place the hitter first a few weeks ago, and in his 15 games since then he’s averaged .308 with 10 home runs and 20 RBIs. Schwarbers’ performance earned himNL Player of the Weekhonors. Not unimportant, too, was the reappearance of fan favorite Gerardo Parra. Baby Shark himself was brought back by Mike Rizzo and company last week and did not disappoint. He hit a double in left field in his very first back-to-bat, to be brought home in the next home plate appearance by, you guessed it, Kyle Schwarber. The Washington Nationals were the last dead in eastern NL last month. Their incredible June propelled them to second place in the division, behind the New York Mets by just four games. At 35-36 this season, Washington will face Miami for a four-game streak this weekend before returning home to face the Rays to close out the month.

