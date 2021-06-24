Gap Inc. Announces HBCU Fashion Programs Received Over $ 500,000 – Sourcing Journal





The heyday of the Black Lives Matter movement prompted fashion brands to take bigger steps than ever in diversity and inclusion efforts. Companies have issued hard-hitting statements, made large donations to policy reform organizations, and interned for ways to make their workplaces more inclusive and accessible. Related Articles As part of Gap Inc.’s commitment to level the playing field in fashion, last month it launched an initiative in partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR), an organization dedicated to amplifying black designers and Latinos, and ICON360, a non-profit subsidiary of HFR. launched in response to the pandemic, which aims to strengthen educational opportunities for the next generation of black fashion leaders. Appropriately named “Closing the Gap”, the awards program has just announced the recipients of its major scholarships in 10 fashion departments of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). Together, the rewards total $ 510,000, which, according to the retailer, is the largest donation to HBCU fashion programs by a major retailer. The review panel was made up of representatives from Gap Inc, HFR and ICON 360, with two guest judges and HBCU alumni, including Marielle Bobo, editor-in-chief of Ebony Magazine, and Ramona Dunlap, assistant professor at FIT in New York and a consultant at Kirk Palmer Associates. The scholarships are divided into three different amounts: $ 100,000, awarded to North Carolina Central, located in Durham, NC, and North Carolina A&T, located in Greensboro, NC; $ 50,000, awarded to Delaware State University in Dover, Del., Howard University in Washington, DC, Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Md., And Tennessee State in Nashville, Tenn .; and $ 20,000, awarded to the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff in Pine Bluff, Ark., Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, and Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia. Students enrolled in each of the winning HBCU programs will also receive mentorship and internship opportunities from Gap Inc. and ICON360. “When reviewing all of our nominees and selecting the winners, we were impressed with the winners’ stories related to the growth of their fashion department,” said Keisha Golding, Senior Director of Community Ownership at Gap Inc., in Rivet. “In addition, we felt that they all had a strong mission and very clear goals for the future of their schools, and each of their classroom experiences and curriculum aligns with our scholarship goals. . We look forward to starting our relationship with these leading HBCUs and supporting their success and growth in the majors of fashion design and merchandising. “ According to the companies, this is the first of many awards programs aimed at supporting black creatives, as they plan to host this event every year. “We come together to not only address issues of diversity and inclusion in the industry, but also to help provide the tools and guidance the next generation needs to take the fashion industry to new heights. Said Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row. “When Harlem’s Fashion Row began [in 2007], we focused on designers who were looking to showcase their collection to buyers and publishers, and we quickly realized that to make a difference, we need to educate and mentor new talent entering the field. We look forward to extending this initiative and opportunity by welcoming all incoming professionals. “ Separately, HFR launched its first “Fashion Playbook,” an online video content library containing information from professionals in the fashion industry targeting middle school, high school and college students. Sponsored by Gap Inc., the library will contain 22 videos, eight of which feature Gap employees.







