Princess Anne seduces with her elegant satin dress in new photos



















June 24, 2021 – 5:37 PM BST



Princess Anne visited Jersey on Thursday and looked stunning in her green satin gown which she also wore at Royal Ascot.

Princess Anne traveled to Jersey on Thursday, ravishing in her green satin gown as she completed a number of official engagements. The royal added a chic white blazer, navy handbag and iconic sporty sunglasses to her look as she arrived by helicopter for the visit, which had previously been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. MORE: 11 Star Moms Of Brides Who Looked Amazing At Their Daughter’s Wedding The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were due to make a trip to the Channel Islands in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of their release, which was sadly subsequently canceled. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Anne pays tribute to Prince Philip on his 100th birthday Arriving in the morning in Jersey, the Princess Royal officially inaugurated both the Strive health center in Saint-Pierre and the new school building Les Quennevais. MORE: Princess Anne Wears Sparkling Sentimental Jewel For Radiant Ascot Appearance During her visit to the school, Anne joined a cooking class with 7th grade students, who served tomato soup, stuffed peppers and shortbread. What an amazing day! HRH The Princess Royal joined us today to officially open the Health Club and Academy, and what an occasion it was. #royalvisit #strive #to go beyond pic.twitter.com/590jNWzwys – Strive Health Club (@StriveJersey) June 24, 2021 She later attended a church service at St Savior Parish Church, before heading to Government House where she met Jersey Field Squadron personnel and their families. Finally, as a patron, she visited the Durrell Wildlife Charity to open the Butterfly and Turtle House. MORE: Princess Anne reunites with her ex-boyfriend at Royal Ascot Anne’s cute new green dress looks like a new addition to her wardrobe, which she also wore at Royal Ascot recently. Princess Anne also wore the green jacquard dress at Royal Ascot The QueenThe daughter of opted for a gold leaf brooch and wore an elegant cream hat with her silky dress, also sporting a pin showing her allegiance to the Jockey Club, of which she is a member. With a chic collar, a buttoned detail and subtle puffed sleeves and shoulders, this is a dress that one could also imagine the Duchess of Cambridge wearing! No doubt the Princess Royal will make good use of it in her wardrobe, since she is known to recycle her favorite outfits for various engagements.







