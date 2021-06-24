The Walker Building downtown, former home of Shack’s Clothes, gets a makeover





WORCESTER The former Shacks Clothes house on Main Street is undergoing renovations. Bank of America ATMs are prominent where once the best in menswear was proudly displayed. The bank has moved into the storefront of the Walker Block building, as it’s officially named, while the rest of the interior is being gutted and the facade being renovated. ATMs are not yet open. Shack’s was a long-time draper in the city before shutting down permanently at the end of 2017. The company was the building’s primary tenant, having been there since 1971, more than four decades after Shack’s was founded. The building, located at 403 Main Street, was sold in January 2017 to Somerville real estate investor Ifeanyi A. Menkiti for $ 1.25 million. He owns several properties in the city center. A few, notably the Walker Building, have undergone major renovations. The property is expected to be used for retail and office space, said Paul D. Morano Jr., the city’s deputy director of development. Built in 1854, the Walker Block at the corner of Main Street and Mechanics Street has a rich history. After:Yesterday and today: Walker Block, corner of Main and Mechanics streets, Worcester Famous Worcester architect Elbridge Boyden was the architect of this building for William Clark, and the block was named after Clarks. In 1884, JH Walker purchased the building, made some renovations and it became the Walker Block. Along with the Harrington Corner building, this block, according to the Massachusetts Historical Commission, contains the largest concentration of buildings from the mid-19th century to Worcesters’ heyday. Nationally renowned photographer EB Luce did business from there, as did Denholms, before moving to an even bigger (and bigger) space in 1882. In 2013, the 177-year-old building was featured in Oscar-nominated David O Russells’ America Hustle, scenes of which were filmed in the city. Menkiti, who was also a renowned Nigerian poet and retired professor of philosophy at Wellesley College, died two years ago.

