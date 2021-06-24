Latest Staud x New Balances Collaboration Brings More Trending FitnessBuy it here

Fashion
The expected third collection of the ongoing Staud and New Balance collaboration has arrived.
The expected third collection of the ongoing Staud and New Balance collaboration has arrived. In March 2019, CFDA Fashion Award nominee Sarah Staudinger and creator of Staud partnered with New Balance for her brand’s first foray into activewear. Like Stauds’ insta-viral ready-to-wear collections, athletic wear was equally coveted, embodying the playful, daring and colorful spirit of Stauds in every room.
For the third collection, which comes out today, the emphasis is on the great outdoors. Staudinger explained to Vogue how the capsule celebrates the outdoors, especially now that we can really enjoy it again. While designing the collection, Staudinger reflected on how she got creative while taking to the air. I started trying new activities and sports like pickleball (which I became incredibly obsessed with) and a lot of my friends started playing tennis. Others have resumed boxing, running and hiking, or have tried new sports for the first time. We wanted to create a collection that offers the perfect pieces for all of those moments and more.
The collection offers a range of sportswear for almost all types of outdoor recreation. There are traditional bike shorts and yoga pants (with matching sports bras and tank tops) and tennis-ready skorts. And then there are more on-trend fitness wear with a style that is a playful nod to boxing shorts with matching zip-up hoodies and ruched details and a beaded shoulder bag that features a ball design. tennis. When it comes to shoes, there’s a colorful take on the New Balances 57/40 sneakers that represent the ultimate style on the court, Staudinger says.
Staudinger emphasizes the liveable range of the collection: while there are real sportswear, there are also layering and lounge pieces. We wanted to offer a collection that could take you from boxing to brunch and beyond, she says.
As for Staudinger’s favorite pieces? It’s so hard to choose, but tennis obviously has a moment, and the collection includes a lot of fun and unexpected details, she says. One of my favorites is a tennis dress with subtle pastel-colored piping and flattering stitching. It’s really hard to find a nice tennis dress with sleeves, so I was really happy with the result of this piece.
Here, buy the collection before it definitely sells out.
