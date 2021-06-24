Designer Reese Cooper unveils his spring / summer 2022 collection, Fresh Air

Reese Cooper Spring / Summer 2022

Reese cooper



Reese cooper literally brings a breath of fresh air to the fashion industry.

Today, he virtually launched his Spring / Summer 2022 collection for Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, a presentation titled Fresh Air which showcased the emerging designer’s largest and most cohesive body of work to date. Filled with bright reds and bold blues, the collection includes 35 looks and its largest women’s offering to date, representing 14 looks from the total collection.

Fresh Air is the designer’s first in-person show since his first show at Tokyo Palace in Paris in January 2020.

You can’t compare that to doing things in person, but being able to turn my phone off and enjoy it instead of having to talk in the back room of the Palais de Tokyo for three hours is amazing, Cooper said, reflecting on experience. .

Reese Cooper researching the location of the show, East Fork Bridge, Asuza, CA

Reese cooper



This seasonal experience welcomed friends of the brand to join it for an outdoor spectacle, against the dusty, sage-colored mountains of California. The East Fork Bridge in Asuza served as the perfect runway, paying homage to the brand’s mission to integrate nature into each of its collections. It was when Cooper first crossed the bridge that he discovered the inspiration for this season. The region’s color scheme informed everything. It’s a barren wasteland of dusty browns – something you’ve never seen in town. The collection needed some crazy pops of color, he explained. The show was filmed by brands that have long collaborated André Bato and animated by PLAYLAB, Inc.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Some notable pieces include a range of men’s utility pants and shorts, each adorned with bold pockets and their basic reusable water bottle. Coopers’ highlight is a dress he made in collaboration with the artist Juliette Johnstone, created with 80 yards of blue tulle and a one-shoulder bodice.

Reese Cooper Spring / Summer 2022 “Fresh Air”

Reese cooper



Reese Cooper Spring / Summer 2022 “Fresh Air”

Reese cooper



For women’s fashion, we wanted to do something that had nothing to do with sales. Instead of doing a hoodie or pants, we set out to get our ideas across instead of focusing on production, Cooper said.

Models descended the bridge to a soundscape personalized by a musician Kaytranada, a compilation of never-before-seen songs and sounds inspired by the show’s expansive decor.

Reese Cooper and Kaytranada

@ReeseCooper



When I pitched the idea I said, it just so happens that you are in this place and you have all your gear and the loudest speaker in the world. What are you playing here? Cooper said with a smile. This collaboration, he hopes, will be the first in a long series.

Upon arrival, guests were given a disposable camera to film the collection. The cameras themselves were by Reese Cooper, with a note that encouraged guests to DOCUMENT EVERYTHING, recruiting each guest as a member of the RUNWAY SHOW MEDIA TEAM. Each photo of the elimination cameras has been autographed by on-site participants, which the team aims to compile for a book.

Models walk the catwalk, Reese Cooper Spring / Summer 2022

Reese cooper



The location of the show, the East Fork Bridge in Asuza, California

Reese cooper



Reese Cooper Spring / Summer 2022, Look 34

Reese cooper



As the world begins to open up again, this collection ushers in an exciting chapter for the company with a new sense of optimism. They are working with a new manufacturer to market their products after a falling out with their previous one. They are also in the process of moving to a larger office space that will accommodate the brand’s growing team and the desire for a community space. Reflecting on the struggles of the past year, Cooper came out with a more refreshing approach, describing a time when the brand was able to dive deep into its identity and create moments that were universally recognized by the fashion community.

On the business side, the past year has been a struggle for everyone. But for brands that are driven by an idea rather than product-driven products, it’s been a busy day, Cooper said. The airing of three COVID era shows was an absolutely incredible opportunity for brand building. I feel like I now have a much clearer understanding of the brand’s aesthetic because we had to put it in place so people could refer to it from a distance.

Cooper launched his first collection of locally made clothing when he was just 18 and became the youngest finalist for the CFDA Vogue Mode Fund in 2019, get a place on the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2020, and adored by fashion thought leaders like Bella hadid and Virgil Abloh. Five years after launching his team and business have grown tremendously, but he still likes to keep his hands on every part of the process – from emails to their website.

As beautiful and beautiful as the brand is from the outside, it’s still the same amount of work as when I started the brand, said the everyday designer at the head of his eponymous brand. I always like to have my hands on everything. You realize that without your hands involved in most of these processes, a lot of things get lost, and that’s when things start to feel less personal to me.

Reese cooper

Reese cooper



The brand’s most personal mission is Cooper’s love and admiration for the outdoors. Since its launch, every item Reese Cooper sells on its website and business partners has been linked with a donation to plant a tree in the forests of California through a partnership with A planted tree. Through each runway and collection, Cooper continues to inspire her clientele to step out, be conscious consumers, and create a more conscious fashion industry as a whole.

You have to let nature humiliate you, Cooper said. As soon as you start thinking about running a cool business, go up 40 flights of stairs. You will feel that you are just one person.

Reese Coopers Fresh Air is released on Thursday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m. CET.

Watch the live stream on Youtube.com/ReeseCooper

Buy Reese Cooper at Reese-Cooper.com