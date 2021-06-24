Meet Houston Fashion Designer Christy Lee and Her Luxurious Prints





With limited travel options during the pandemic, a 10-hour road trip to Marfa – where she had never visited – for a photoshoot of her collection was a gamble that ultimately paid off, says the Houston designer. Christy Lee by Christy Lynn. The West Texas desert provided a magical, minimalist backdrop for its Italian lace dresses and flowing, luxurious silk prints.

“It was kind of a dream, actually,” says Lee. “It’s robust, it’s natural… everything has this very gray texture… a beautiful juxtaposition of this super feminine but super minimalist, refined, modern decor” for his eponymous collection. (Lynn is a middle name.)

After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design, where she studied fine arts and fashion, Lee spent 12 years in New York City in design jobs for brands such as Nanette Lepore, Catherine Malandrino and Elie Tahari. before moving in 2018 to Houston with her husband. Soon after, their Napa Valley wedding saw Lee experience her own designs for the first time, cutting, sewing, and fitting dresses for her bridesmaids. In Tulum, Mexico, her bachelorette party was coupled with a photoshoot, with her friends as models in a lookbook for her first capsule collection. The original silhouettes evoked the same “very romantic, but modern and feminine vibe” evident in the four collections that Lee, 37, now releases each year, including the successful Gemma dress that is still part of her line. Forging relationships from his previous fashion jobs, Lee uses lace from a mill in Como, Italy, and sources silk and linen outside of Shanghai, China, passing in just two years. to 35 specialty stores, including Tootsies, one of her first accounts and a dream retailer, she says. Her ethereal, textured collection stands out in part, she says, because of the unique prints she showcases each season. Most are hand-drawn by her sister, who lives in New York City – some are based on 1930s French wallpaper and other archival artwork. Social networks have played a vital role in the rapid growth of his business. “The story we try to tell through our photos and videos” – including the ones shot on Galveston Beach for the upcoming fall collection – “something is working.” This summer, there are pop-ups in the Nolita and Malibu stores of trendy hat brand Teressa Foglia and a parade of trunks in the Hamptons. Lee says she appreciates the opportunity to interact with customers when she visits retailers across the country. “Where is the fashion going, people want to know who made your clothes, where the fabric comes from and the history of the collection. “ His team of three will prepare the parades from their new offices at La Colombe d’Or Hotel & Residences. Earlier this year, Lee and her husband, Christophe Chung, sold their house, where she worked with her employees, in favor of two units in the new Hines development – they live in one. “We had to separate our work and our personal life,” laughs Lee. However, they have already outgrown the new offices and a larger showroom is in the works. For now, Lee is enjoying life at heights. “I’m getting more social,” she says, seeing residents in the elevators and common areas and meeting friends at the hotel bar, never having to leave. “I’m still not used to driving. $ 298 to $ 698 at Tootsies, Golden and christylynn.com



