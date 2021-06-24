Here is the current ranking of companies in the Top 5 of the Fashion subcategories. They are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Modifications

  • Bridal Konjas

  • Confection Florys

  • Chester Bot Shop

  • Sewing and alterations Plymouth

  • Clothier consignees

Kids clothing

  • I’m Detroit Clothing

  • Connies children’s shop

  • Housings

  • Madison store

  • The place of children

Consignment

  • Deja Vu High-end Designer Resale

  • Somme Girls Shop

  • STEP thrift store and donation center

  • Consignment Clothiers, Inc.

  • Closet NV / HIPS Resale Boutique / Sofi Stella Boutique / The Clothes Exchange / Trading Closets / Trouve Upscale Resale

Detroit Clothing

  • I’m Detroit Clothing

  • Kiloh & Co

  • Peacock Room

  • Location South Lyon

  • Made in Detroit / Leon & Lulu

Jewelry

  • Cooper & Binkley Jewelers

  • Radiant jewelry

  • Jewelers Pat Scott

  • Jewelers Michael Agnello

  • Bogazy jewelry

Clothing Marketing Logo

  • Seven graphics

  • An LLC design line

  • Cantonal embroidery

  • The PrintHeadz

  • Earth to Earth / Inkorporate Graphics / Xtreme Wraps & Apparel / Scoreboard N Plus

Men’s clothes

  • Fashion Dreamer

  • The Claymore Birmingham store

  • Tailor-made Detroit

  • Georges grégoire

  • Henry The Hatter / Je suis Detroit Clothing / Todds Menswear / Barons Wholesale Clothiers

Resale

  • LACASA collection

  • Deja Vu High-end Designer Resale

  • Finders Guardians

  • Goodwill Woodhaven store

  • HIPS Resale Shop / Family Store and Salvation Army Donation Center / Council Resale

Footwear

  • Gierk shoes

  • Enchanted Shoes

  • Chester Boot Store

  • Nordstrom Somerset Collection

  • Mast Shoes – Ann Arbor

Sports clothing

  • The M Den

  • Gamers / Detroit Game Gear

  • Sports and clothing

  • Brotherhood sportswear

Vintage

  • V-Man Detroit Vintage

  • Finders Guardians

  • Time Warp LLC

  • Vintage lost and found

  • The Getup Vintage / Vivian Vintage 8

Accessories for women

  • Avabelle Boutique

  • Peacock Room

  • Glitter and earrings shop

  • Harps Lingerie

  • Macys / The Padme Company

Boutique for women

  • Ruboo Boutique

  • Avabelle Boutique

  • Darnettas Boutique LLC

  • Bink & Babs Shop

  • Kiloh & Co