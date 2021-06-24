Camille on a Mission | Fashion with personalized quality | South Pasadenan

Not tailor-made, but “tailor-made”, insists Camille DePedrini, while describing the types of outfits the owner and her team have made. Camilleis on Mission St in South Pasadena. “Often there are people who [are] in the lodge, and they’ll say, ‘You know, I never would’ve chosen that myself!’ »DePedrini exclaims with a warm smile that many of his clients know. “Often the thing that we have chosen, they will end up getting it instead of the thing that they have chosen for themselves.”

Founded in 1998, Camille is a unique fashion boutique of the same name that has been in the Mission St East block for several years now. Originally located on Fair Oaks Ave, they pride themselves on tasteful arrangements that liven up the minds of guests. “Our store is very neat, we look at everything from an artist’s point of view,” says DePedrini, “The store is very neat, we think about the fabric a lot; what he looks like, how he feels, how he is, and we buy accessories to go with all the clothes…. Really, we are stylists. As we buy we put together outfits, that’s what we do for people when they come here.

Carefully assembled displays showcase dresses, jewelry and other accessories that embody retro-chic style. The many ornate, yet understated designs on the clothes worn at Camille exemplify the fashion sense, while the DePedrini team ensure that their personalized service remains “without a doubt our main attraction,” she says, ” We really, really take care of our customers. When people come in, we’re there for them. That’s what they need. I’ve had people say to me, “I hate it over and over again.” shopping. But it was a wonderful experience. So it’s a real plus, they feel comfortable and relaxed. We are not pushy, we suggest (and) we help.

Recently, another major draw, according to DePedrini, is the new services and online store, courtesy of the manager, Michelle McCauley, who helped set everything up. “If you go to the website, we have more clothes for everyday use. We’ve always been known as a special events store, (supplying) clothes for special events (but) because of the pandemic, we started wearing more clothes for everyday use, and we still have clothes for special events. So (now) we are both and I want people to know that this is a big deal, ”DePedrini points out. She adds that while many have adapted to COVID protocols – many of which have been lifted – she continues to accommodate shoppers based on their comfort level, whether they prefer to browse online or in person.

Another benefit of shopping online is the ability to preview items before they come to the store, a feature that customers tell DePedrini they like. “They love to go online and look to see what we have and then come in and say, ‘I like this, this and this, I want to try it. So they’re kind of pre-purchases, ”she notes, while noting the desirability that this also helps relieve stress for customers. “When they get here they know what they want. It actually helps people who want to get in and out quickly.

For local buyers, there is also an added benefit; free shipping for online shoppers within ten miles. Additionally, DePedrini says to keep an eye out for promotions throughout the year, with sidewalk sales and participation in the House’s Al Fresco events. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for their two big annual sales in January and July. The best way to stay on top of all the events, she says, is to subscribe to the mailing list by going into the store and signing up or sending an email: [email protected]camilledepedrini.com.

As Camille’s turns 21 in town, DePedrini’s mission is stronger than ever: “To enjoy what you wear every day, have fun with the clothes, but in an artistic way.I think sometimes we are afraid to have fun, just to have fun with the clothes. Clothing is a way of having a little fun (and) dressing up, ”she says.

Camille is located at 1516 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA

They are available online at camilledepedrini.com

Or call (626) 441-7868for more information.