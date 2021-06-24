I bought my wedding dress from a charity store and was amazed to find a secret note inside

A WOMAN has revealed the incredible moment she discovered a secret note attached to the wedding dress she had just chosen for her big day.

Laura Trower, who married in 2019, was delighted to find that the first wedding dress she tried on was “the only one” and “fit like a glove.”

6 Laura Trower was amazed to discover a note attached to her chosen wedding dress Credit: British Red Cross

The 31-year-old, from Bromley, south London, visited a charity shop – a year before she had to walk down the aisle – after her mother and friend both spotted a stunning white dress at the window.

Laura was then astonished, after opting for the elegant dress – priced at just 150 – to discover at the checkout of the British Red Cross shop in Forest Hill, London, that the previous owner had left a hidden note attached to the fabric.

Talk to Fabulous About finding my dream dress, she explained, “I saw it and loved it, but I thought there was no way I would fit in. However, it fits me perfectly. – it was crazy.”

“You had to take off 2cm from the hem, but the rest fits like a glove. It was the first red dress I tried on.”

6 The message was left by Fran, who donated the wedding dress to the British Red Cross Credit: British Red Cross

“We were at the checkout about to buy it, and the man was putting it in the box, and we noticed the note then.

“It had the name and phone number of the previous owner and it said, ‘I would really love to see photos from the next owner’s wedding.’”

The sweet message was written by the dress’s former owner, Fran, also from South London.

She had written down her contact details in hopes that the next bride who would wear the dress could share photos of her special day.

6 It was the first dress Laura tried on for her wedding in 2019 Credit: British Red Cross

Laura continued, “It was really cute. It was so nice to have the note on it – it did it for me.

“I texted Fran right away, I was so excited. I said, ‘I can’t believe you donated this amazing dress.’

“She sent some pictures of herself wearing it, then a year later – when I got married – I sent her pictures of my wedding.”

The dress received overwhelming praise on its big day. She recalled, “No one could believe I got it at a charity store – it was so nice to be able to share this story.”

6 The beautiful dress is now back at the charity shop – ready for a third lucky recipient Credit: British Red Cross

Laura – who had set her sights on a second-hand dress for her wedding – said she would strongly recommend other brides-to-be to try out charity shops.

She said: “It saved me tons of money and it was great for the environment – I could give it another life.”

Better yet, the store told her that the purchase of the dress would fund three wheelchairs for the British Red Cross.

Fran said: Everyone gets attached to their wedding dress! I just wanted to know who had it! But I really wasn’t expecting anything.

6 The dress was priced at only 150 Credit: British Red Cross

“I was so surprised to get the message because it was a good time later. But it makes me so happy to know that someone so nice enjoyed the dress like me.

She had originally bought it from a Camden bridal shop in 2017, and decided to donate it after her wedding.

The dress is now back in the same store – and the women are hoping they can be matched with the third lucky recipient.

Fran said: “We have pinned a similar note to the dress in hopes that whoever buys it will continue to share the story of this beautiful dress!

6 Women have left a fresh note Credit: British Red Cross

Berni Considine, UK Red Cross Regional Retail Director, said: “We remembered this particular dress so well from its inception.

“Not many of our clothes come with a special note, but even without the message, this dress is gorgeous – there’s just something that sets it apart – the design and the fit. It’s just stunning.

She added: Before the pandemic, the British Red Cross in Forest Hill was well known for its wedding dress events, when we devoted the shop for a day to wedding dresses and bridal accessories.

“So, we would love to be able to pass this dress on to the next bride-to-be and continue to be a part of the life of this unique dress and all that it symbolizes.”

