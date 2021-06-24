Watch the Dior Homme Spring / Summer 2022 collection live

This is the (astro) world of Travis Scott, and we live in it.

The rapper has been on fire lately: he was recently honored at Parsons Benefit in New York, his latest album Utopia is set to be released soon, he just appeared in the second issue of the zine Bottega Veneta, and he appears to be back with Kylie Jenner. To top it off, Scott and Dior have collaborated on Dior’s latest summer 2022 men’s collection which will be unveiled on June 25.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This collection marks Dior’s first collaboration with a musician for a complete collection in the house’s 74 years of existence. Although this is the first partnership with a musician, Dior Artistic Director Kim Jones has harnessed the power of collaborations and has worked with several pioneering personalities in the past, including visual artist KAWS, the designer. Yoon Ahn and surf and streetwear pioneer Shawn Stussy. .

The partnership with Scott is the latest iteration of Jones’ collaborative efforts. And Scott is certainly another prominent figure: although he’s most often known for his musical endeavors as a rapper, the Grammy-nominated artist is also a producer, business mogul, and designer. He is the CEO of his creative collective, Cactus Jack, which has partnered with some of the world’s biggest companies. In 2020, he founded the Cactus Jack Foundation to provide access to educational and creative resources to young people. Since then, the foundation has partnered with the Parsons School of Design to establish a fashion program and launch its own HBCU scholarship program.

Fans were hoping for the collaboration ahead of its announcement after Scott was spotted wearing an all-new shirt and coat that appeared to be a Cactus Jack and Dior collaboration. While some thought it might tease the next collaboration, others wondered if it was a one-off.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Scott has worked on several streetwear collaborations in the past, from BAPE to Virgil Abloh to Nike. If the past (and the Dior look it was spotted in) is any indication, one can imagine that this latest Dior collection will be heavy on streetwear with utilitarian silhouettes and likely influenced by its Texan roots. With Nike as one of its most well-known collaborations (so far, perhaps), we wonder if a new sneaker will be involved as well. Will this new collection follow its traditional Western-inspired aesthetic as a nod to its Texan roots, or will it go in a whole new direction with the French house? The logo imprint on the never-before-seen Scott coat was pictured in similar looks to the signature style of previous Dior collaborator Shawn Stüssy, so we feel the focus will be on streetwear throughout this upcoming collection. .

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Kim Jones and Travis Scott’s Dior Homme Summer 2022 collection will be unveiled in Paris on June 25 and on dior.com at 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. EST. Watch it here on CRFashionBook.com.