Get comfortable with bold and gorgeous fashion designer Bernice Burgos





TORONTO, June 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – UTU Technology Inc. is delighted to announce that the company has advanced discussions with internationally recognized model, fashion designer and entrepreneur Bernice Burgos as a key influencer ahead of the official launch of the ‘UTU.ONE application.

Burgos started modeling at the age of 27 and found early success with fashion articles in national magazines such as XXL and SHOW. Soon after, Bernice landed a role in the hit film “Notorious BIG”, which grossed over $ 44 million worldwide. The film’s acclaim opened more doors and she was handpicked for lead companion roles in Billboard music videos for multi-platinum and award-winning artists such as Drake, Rick Ross and J. Cole among many others. Bernice also appeared on MTV’s hit show, “Wild ‘N Out,” which debuted as the # 1 original series in its 11 EVENING HOURS Time slot and # 1 on social media in Nielsen Twitter ratings. Apparently, overnight, Bernice became the most recognized urban model and identified a void in the fashion industry; she felt that there was not yet a line of sleepwear that fits all shapes and sizes, and makes them look beautiful. Since then, Burgos has developed the Bold & Beautiful brand to offer a line of comfortable, versatile and sexy sleepwear. His combined social media following and globally recognized brand make Bernice a great addition to the UTU.ONE social network, where Burgos can interact with his fans, clients and clients to share his latest designs and insider knowledge of industry via its own DAC. (Decentralized Autonomous Community) made exclusively available on the UTU.ONE social app. The Bold & Beautiful DAC will also allow people to win and collect Berenice Burgos symbolic rewards which can then be used for additional exclusive one-on-one engagements or to purchase fashion items made available by Bernice. UTU.ONE is the only platform that combines the token economy with the power of social media and is the next generation social media platform for real people offering unique features like: facial recognition and NFT rewards designed to benefit UTU members for interacting with the platform and other members. Users can start pre-registering now via the following link:utu.one/request-beta-access/ About UTU Technology Inc. – The company was born at the same time Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple and Deakin University Blockchain innovation lab. The company developed the world’s first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO, in addition to many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized apps. In 2020, UTU technology Inc. made the strategic decision to establish its headquarters in Toronto, Canada to further expand the company’s business worldwide. You can find information about the company at: www.utu.one For all media inquiries, contact: [email protected] Related images bernice-burgos-se-cozy-with-utu.jpg

Bernice Burgos becomes comfortable with UTU.ONE

