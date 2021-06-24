Connect with us

Ciara Stuns In Plunging Leather Dress As She Goes Out To Dinner With Her Family In NYC

Ciara stuns in a plunging leather dress with a thigh-low slit as she goes out to dinner with husband Russell Wilson and two children in New York City

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com

Posted: | Update:

She recently celebrated reaching her weight goal after giving birth to her third child almost a year ago.

And Ciara was simply stunned in a plunging leather dress as she went out to dinner with her husband, Russell Wilson, and two of their children in New York on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old singer looked lovely in an all-black ensemble with over-the-knee boots at a night out with her family after losing 39 pounds with a little help from Weight Watchers.

Bold and beautiful: Ciara was simply stunned in a plunging leather dress as she went out to dinner with husband Russell Wilson and two of their children in New York on Wednesday

Ciara’s long dress wrapped around her waist and featured elbow-length sleeves and a thigh slit.

She added inches to her sculptural frame with a pair of matching tall boots and opted to accessorize with a few gold bracelets.

Her long blonde hair was parted drastically to the side and worn in natural waves, and her flawless complexion took center stage with a minimal amount of makeup.

Chic in the city: The 35-year-old singer looked lovely in an all-black ensemble with over-the-knee boots at a night out with her family after losing 39 pounds with a little help from Weight Watchers

Fashionista: She added inches to her sculptural frame with a pair of matching high boots and opted to accessorize with some gold bracelets

Russell looked equally stylish in an all-black outfit that included a quilted bomber jacket, leather pants and shoes.

Her seven-year-old son Future Zahir wore a black hoodie with sweatpants and their four-year-old daughter Sienna Princess wore a pink Moschino shirt with slippers.

Ciara took to Instagram last week to celebrate reaching her weight goal almost a year after giving birth to their son Win.

“Goodbye to those last 10 pounds I worked on for the past 5 weeks, hello to me – the pre-baby weight!” the Body Party hitmaker wrote, with a photo showing off his cropped physique.

Perfection: Her long blonde hair was parted drastically to the side and worn in natural waves, and her flawless complexion took center stage with a minimal amount of makeup

Family forever: Ciara and Russell brought their kids to their 3Brand launch at the Rookie USA Flagship on Wednesday

Blessed: Ciara took to Instagram last week to celebrate reaching her weight goal almost a year after giving birth to their son Win

Ciara credited the Weight Watchers weight loss program with helping her achieve her post-baby body goals.

“I’m so proud of myself dropping 39 pounds on my @ww trip! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! ‘ she wrote. “Thanks everyone for your support, we made it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, anything is possible! Dark! Go and get it!

Although she has reached her weight goal, Ciara stressed that she will continue the Weight Watchers program in order to maintain her results.

“I’m so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall well-being and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself,” she wrote.

