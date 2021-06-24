Rhude hosts star-filled fashion show at LA’s ‘Godfather’ estate – WWD





Rhuigi Villaseñor brought the glamor back to Beverly Hills on Wednesday night, hosting a parade, a cigar-smoky and champagne-filled night out at a $ 125 million Mediterranean-style estate with a pretty rich history – it was William’s home. Randolph Hearst and Marion Davies, the seat of John F. Kennedy’s West Coast presidential election, and the filming location of the infamous horsehead scene from “The Godfather.” Villaseñor was there for it all, showing off a collection that mixed Rat Pack, Formula 1, surf, street and tennis preparations around the Olympic-sized pool, where the first rowers included Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Chris Brown, Saweetie, French Montana. and more. “Nothing made more sense with what the world has given us than showing at home,” he said of being in LA instead of Paris this season. A Filipino immigrant who grew up in a one-bedroom apartment in the Valley and became a fashion staple for Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z, Villaseñor’s first window to Hollywood was through the classic film. You can see the influence in how he worked a relaxed formality throughout the collection, with tailored jackets over drawstring shorts or sweatpants; luxury leather jumpsuits, vests and bombers, and its signature bandana print transformed into a refined cashmere on gorgeous camp shirts, silk pants and intarsia knits. In the preppy canon, a tennis sweater with “Rhude” spelled out on the front and short-sleeved dolphin-printed rugby shorts were ready for the (country) club. And instead of ties, ribbon ties were an interesting proposition for a linen suit, button-down shirt, and varsity jacket. All in all, there were enough ideas here for several collections. Villaseñor is just starting to design women’s clothing and his direction there was even less clear; a look of white leather leggings and a tennis jacket was more distinctive and fun than utility styles, knit pants and shirt jackets. But many of the women at the party wore men anyway. Rhude also extends the accessories to a quick clip, and the leather slippers and moccasins worn with socks looked great. The designer will be back in Paris next season, he said, but it must have been gratifying to see his hometown “Rhude boys” sporting his designs. “We’re here first as consumers,” stylist Micah McDonald said, surveying the crowd with partner Wayman Bannerman. “This scene right here is going to catapult him to another level. We saw him with Amiri and we’ll see him with Rhuigi. Now we are not going to be able to find our sizes at Neiman Marcus. Entitled ‘Monaco with God’s help’, the collection was also a tribute to that pinnacle of luxury, where Villaseñor was supposed to present a collection with luxury car maker McLaren at the Monaco Grand Prix but did not have one. occasion due to COVID-19. He still hopes to get there one day. In the meantime, there is still Beverly Hills.







