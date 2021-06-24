



Canada Goose, a clothing brand known for its fur-lined parka jackets, has announced it will end the use of real fur in its products. The Canadian company will stop buying fur by the end of this year and stop making products with it no later than the end of 2022. We applaud Canada Gooses’ commitment to end the use of all furs by the end of 2022 and their leadership position in their industry, said Barbara Cartwright, Managing Director of Humane Canada. Humane Society International / UK Executive Director Claire Bass described the news as yet another blow to the global fur trade. Canada Goose, founded in Toronto in 1957, has long been the target of the anti-fur movement. Animal rights organization Peta campaigned for her to stop using fur for 15 years and staged protests outside the company’s New York City store in March. In the UK, two activists suffered a 15-month protest outside his Regent Street store in London and Leeds Flannels store targeted in 2019 for seeding the Canada Goose. Peta and his affiliates are now suspending their international campaigns against Canada Goose, after years of catchy protests, impactful exhibition, celebrity actions and legal battles, as the company eventually conceded and will stop using sentient and intelligent coyotes to avoid being captured and killed in barbaric steel traps, the organization said. Peta will now re-engage the company in pushing to end its use of feathers, which geese and ducks continue to suffer. The brand was slow to join in a wider change in fur. He announced in April of last year that he would only use salvaged fur. It was touted as an effort to be more sustainable, rather than in response to the increasingly vocal anti-fur campaign. The decision to stop using fur altogether was touted as part of the same trajectory. Canada Gooses President and CEO Dani Reiss, told the New York Times: The fact that we were targeted was not taken into account at all in this decision. Our goal has always been to produce products that offer exceptional quality, protection from the elements and performance that meets the needs of consumers. This decision transforms the way we will continue to do so. We accelerate the sustainable evolution of our designs. It is likely that the company was also influenced by the fact that fur was no longer in fashion. London Fashion Week banned fur from its catwalks in 2018, and hundreds of fashion brands, including Gucci, Prada and Versace, are fur-free. The fur coat is also no longer a status symbol. The Queen and Kim Kardashian quit wearing new fur in 2019, and Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, has described anyone buying fur as really sick. The anti-fur movement could gain new momentum. The UK government launched a public consultation in May to gather opinions on the sale of the equipment. According to the comments, there could be an outright ban on the sale of fur products across the country.

