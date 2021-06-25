Yohji Yamamoto Men Spring 2022





Physical movement may be limited, but nowadays, thanks to the technological panopticon, it is impossible to ignore the world as a whole. How to handle this was the question apparently posed by Yohji Yamamotos’ spring film, the fourth collaboration between the designer and fashion photographer Takay. The opening group of black and beige silhouettes that the performance notes describe as inspired by the Yamamotos Spring 1986 collection gave an impression of serenity. More from WWD The models walked alone or in groups, hands casually stuffed in pockets or left aside, shoulders slightly forward. Melancholy ballads written and sometimes performed by Yamamoto himself, spoke of nostalgia and loss on the soundtrack. Oversized shapes cut from summer weight materials have been layered without getting too bulky. All of the looks featured a jacket variation, slightly structured but well-defined, as if to make his varied character archetypes equal, whether it was a tough boy or a sophisticated suit. Like an eye, the camera followed their progress, panning up or down, sliding from person to person or zooming in on details of cleverly layered jackets and shirts collars, low sneakers covered in a flurry of cuts. of newspapers, sketches of hands, paintings brought by the Japanese artist Yuuka Asakura or mechanical tools like jewelry. But as the show progressed, visuals started to take over. At first, an occasional imprint of a woman looking behind her fingers or looking to the side; further on, floral prints were soon replaced by baffling sketches of ears and eyes, and finally, newspaper prints featuring editions from recent months. As the credits rolled on, the designer could be seen painting the words Love and God Bless on some of the pieces. The collection evoked emotions driven into a frenzy by the news cycles and spoke of handling the resulting feelings with passion and elegance. Launch gallery: Yohji Yamamoto Mens Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

