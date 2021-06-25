Fashion
Here’s how today’s pop stars are tapping into a fetish fashion story
From 2010 to 2019, the series of erotic novels on BDSM themes Fifty shades of Grey sold over 15.2 million copies receiving the title of the best-selling book of the last decade. The following film series based on the novel of the same name harnessed the fan base catapulting the success of the trilogy to gross over $ 1 billion at the box office. Although BDSM has been around in various forms for centuries, the blockbuster film drew attention to a subject once considered taboo and diverging from a conservative sexual attitude within American culture. For the first time, the fetish was in the foreground. So what is the obsession with bending and where does it come from?
Over time, BDSM has crept into the wardrobes of the biggest pop stars of our time as a performance style normalizing BDSM and fetish culture through fashion. From stars to rap icons, artists around the world openly harness the sensational and subversive power of fetish clothing traditionally associated with BDSM.
After World War I, North America and Europe experienced economic and social prosperity. The 1920s were an era of loose morals, big parties, and sexual freedom. The hems of the dresses were pulled up, the women smoked and drank for the first time, and all searched for a hedonism in stark contrast to the rigid ideals of previous decades. Two Parisian companies, Yva Richard and Diana Slip, produced fetish lingerie that was readily available to women who liked to indulge in deviance. Thanks to the work of iconic photographers and models, today we can marvel at the origins of fetishist creations of decades past. The enticing strappy details of these creations continue to tease our imaginations.
The popularity of the fetish exploded in the 1950s and 1960s. The predominance of photography provided a home to fuel the impending sexual revolution. Women were transformed into femme fatales in bondage-themed ensembles. The influence of pin-up models such as Bettie Page is still felt today: Page’s signature jet black curls and irreverent on-camera style are copied ten times by the biggest burlesque stars of today such as Dita Von Teese. The fetish has no longer remained an underground taboo.
The only moment that peaked in the esteemed fetish fashion place in modern celebrity clothing was when Madonna flaunted her Jean Paul Gaultier corset for her Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990. During the concert, Madonna took off his jacket halfway during the performance of his single “Express Yourself”. Below, the singer unveiled an astonishing Jean Paul Gaultier corset. The corset had exaggerated conical busts. Instead of the soft curves of the traditional corset, Gaultier’s corset was pointed and belligerent. The corset amplified the singer’s charisma. Without explaining her thinking explicitly, Madonna showed women that wearing fetish fashion can give women the freedom to be sultry and powerful.
In the 2000s television, radio and MTV exploded, the pop star was taller than ever. They have become the absolute dictators of our pop culture. At the turn of the century, Britney Spears released her single “Oops I Did it Again”. In the clip, Spears plays an alien being entirely dressed in latex. The most memorable of the looks is the red latex bodysuit in which Spears is entering. The smooth fabric hugs her body in the right places and the vibrant color creates an unforgettable visual impact.
In the 2010s, entertainment and haute couture collaborations effectively raised the profile of both parties. In the clip for the single “Partition”, Beyoncé dazzles in a corset from the archives of French designer Christian Lacroix. And in 2011, Lady Gaga made an appearance on the catwalk at Mugler’s Fall 2011 ready-to-wear show. Gaga walked over to her own “Government Hooker” track in a black bra, mesh bodysuit, towering platforms, and a cigarette in her hand. The eye for design of haute couture creative directors gives fetish fashion an ultra-chic quality.
Fast forward to 2021, the fetish has become a staple in the wardrobe of artists around the world. In Asia, it-girls and boy band stylists like Blackpink, BTS and NCT mix fetishistic pieces such as harnesses and suspenders with more casual pieces to create young but edgy looks.
No one is as fetishist as K Pop Queen Sunmi. The OG K-Pop star fully understands the visual power of the fetish. Sunmi’s new single “Tail” draws on her sexual desires and fantasies. In the clip, Sunmi has two divided selves, one innocent and conformist, the other wild and feline. The innocent individual suffers from male abuse as well as pressure from society. The wild individual, dressed in shiny latex, is free from all constraints. The fearless charisma that the Korean pop star exudes in the fetish is quite similar to the feel that Madonna’s sartorial statement generated two decades earlier.
So what’s the future of fetish fashion? As we move towards an increasingly inclusive and fluid society, more and more people will surely be drawn to the sensation and empowerment of fetish fashion. We imagine a society where people of all genders and sexual orientations have the ability to experience and express their sexuality fearlessly and in fashion.
