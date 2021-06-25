5 ways the official dress code is changing in the post-pandemic world

As the pandemic has shown us that we can be productive and efficient while working in leggings, hoodies, and no shoes, the dress code in the workplace is increasingly focused on performance rather than performance. pure and outdated aesthetics.

There are those who swear by the old adage of dressing for success and really enjoying wearing sports suits to important meetings, and those who cherish their freedom to work from home in pajamas. That specter may have always been there, but during the pandemic, with more businesses turning to remote work, the tide of style has shifted towards casual wear and less work dress codes. formal.

In large competitive markets like Australia and the United States, employees and business leaders are quickly turning to different types of clothing in the wake of the health crisis. Suddenly, the decline in sales of high heels and the increase in sales of athleisure indicated a trend that had long prevailed in the professional world. So what will happen when employees start returning to the office, if they so choose, and how will the workplace adapt? Lets cover some of the most essential trends and employee preferences changing the office dress code.

Performance-based dress code choices

Employers are always looking for ways to help their employees feel less stressed and more productive in their work environment, whether at home or in the office. If your job is not strictly dependent on wearing a particular garment, for safety as well as for productivity, then most managers in the modern workplace are slowly reshaping their dress code policies to house the employee.

Discover the balance of style

As so many brands began working remotely during the pandemic, their dress code suddenly shifted from formal to completely casual. In cultures where fashion is already based on comfort, such as Australia, professionals have found different ways to mix and match what is aesthetically appealing with their own vision of comfort.

With the heat waves and scorching summers to deal with, most of the past workwear for women in Australia is designed to reflect all professional needs for added comfort, with a sleek edge to boot. Women in managerial positions in Australia readily opt for more comfortable, but no less fashionable combinations, such as cotton jeans and shirts, light tunics and blouses or wrap dresses. Finding that beautiful balance is what Australian women are famous for, and the global professional fashion scene is quickly catching up.

Comfort and durability in the spotlight

In recent years, some of the world’s biggest brands, as Home Depot of United States or IKEA of Sweden are quickly changing their policies to adopt more sustainable practices and go green. This culture shift has also had an impact on the micro-scale of employee behavior who are encouraged to contribute in many ways, including dress code.

Modern businesses today value more than style. They value people who choose clothes made from sustainable and ethical materials. Likewise, they recognize that their employees need more comfort in the workplace, allowing them to choose clothing that improves that comfort. Business expectations are changing. Employees are no longer expected to wear a different costume every day (which was an unspoken rule for so many people) values ​​are what is in the spotlight, and employees take note and willingly choose more reasonable clothes.

Consider culture and profession

Let’s face it, some professions that haven’t changed on a larger scale will still require formal clothing and uniforms. They are there for the sake of practicality and performance, but also for the sake of recognition. Can you imagine a policeman on duty in the streets wearing a robe? Or an EMT that you can’t recognize?

While some professions have been able to adapt to working remotely and send employees home, others have remained fully active and relevant despite the crisis and they do not fall under distance-friendly professions at all.

We should also keep in mind that some diverse cultures, like that of the United States, offer more opportunities for professions that come with such flexibility in dress code choices. A marketing manager doesn’t have to wear a suit in the office, unless it somehow affects their productivity, which is slowly becoming a matter of office culture as well as choice. staff in most US-based companies.

Flexibility reshaping sartorial choices in the workplace

Open-mindedness is a factor that allows businesses of all shapes and sizes to thrive and adapt even in the most difficult times. Now that we can anticipate the coming end of the crisis, can you trust your own common sense, but also your creativity and your sense of comfort, can you find a way to adapt your style according to the different situations?

Even formal events like cocktails and conferences are not, strictly speaking, so formal anymore. Especially in hot climates like our beloved Land Down Under, businessmen quickly turn to comfortable clothing even on the most formal of occasions. Depending on your work culture, you can allow yourself the freedom to adapt. Maybe one particular event calls for a little black dress and fancy heels, but another can be quite casual for jeans and a t-shirt.

The modern professional evolves, both because of the global health crisis which has had a major impact on the whole world, but also because of the ever increasing needs for flexibility and diversity of all modern employees. Whether you run a law firm or have your own retail business, the dress code policy you put in place should take these trends and changes into account. It will help you make your employees happy, develop a healthy culture and, of course, keep your business up to date.