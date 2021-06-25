Buy the new additions on the Lululemon sales page

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas bulletin!

The All Yours T-Shirt Dress is just one of Lululemon’s latest markdowns. Shop our top picks below.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

As the world begins to open up, it’s a great time to rediscover your personal style while staying cool and comfortable during the warmer months.

Every Thursday, must-have sportswear brand Lululemon drop new additions their We Made Too Much sales page and it’s a week of new offers you won’t want to miss.

Our top pick among this week’s markdowns is the All Yours t-shirt dress, which currently rings at $ 69 and promises to be your go-to summer outfit.

All Yours T-Shirt Dress (Photo via Lululemon)

BUY: Lululemon, $ 69 (originally $ 98)

Why buyers love it

The airy dress in ultra-soft Vitasea fabric by Lululemon is perfect for days at the park or for a casual brunch with friends. Plus, it has a promising 4.2 star rating.

“Gorgeous dress, very flattering,” wrote one happy shopper, recommending reducing the size for a more true-to-size fit.

Another Lululemon fan called it “the best dress ever,” adding that she hopes the brand will start making it in more colors.

ALSO LOOK AT: Big Curvy Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Pairs Of These Lululemon Shorts And They’re On Sale

Many buyers tout the dress as perfect for summer, with one claiming that it “washes well” and doesn’t pound with friction. Best of all, many buyers say it’s a very versatile dress, which can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Could this be your next must-have travel dress?

Looking for more Lululemon Did we find too many finds? Check out 9 more of our favorite finds below and come back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Free To Be Bra Wild Light Support (Photo via Lululemon)

Made in five different colors, this lightweight supportive A / B cup bra is perfect for your yoga practice and for everyday wear.

The story continues

BUY: Lululemon, $ 39 (originally $ 52)

3 Pack InvisiWear Mid Rise Bikini Underwear (Photo via Lululemon)

This virtually undetectable 3-pack of underwear is ideal to wear under your workout pants. They dry quickly and wick away sweat, even for the toughest workouts.

BUY: Lululemon, $ 34 (originally $ 48)

Lightweight Boolux sweater (Photo via Lululemon)

Stand out from the crowd with this luminous sweater crafted in the brand’s soft, odor-resistant Boolux fabric.

BUY: Lululemon, $ 79 (originally $ 108)

The (large) towel (Photo via Lululemon)

Need some extra grip on your yoga mat? Then you’ll want to take this reversible logo towel to use as a top layer on your rug.

BUY: Lululemon, $ 39 (originally $ 52)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada’s Lifestyle Newsletter.

Seamless training jacket (Photo via Lululemon)

Seamless and designed for on the go, this relaxed, hip-length, seamless jacket is ideal for donning after a hard workout.

BUY: Lululemon, $ 89 (originally $ 138)

Cropped Tank Top To You All (Photo via Lululemon)

If cropped tank tops are your vibe, then the All Yours tank top in the brand’s veil pattern is for you. It’s made from a lightweight viscose blend fabric and comes in a gorgeous, spicy chai hue.

BUY: Lululemon, $ 39 (originally $ 48)

ALSO LOOK AT: “I would have liked to have discovered them sooner! »: Buyers Love These Lululemon Joggers, And They’re On Sale

Play Forward Shoulder Pouch (Photo via Lululemon)

Keep your essentials close to you in this water-repellent drawstring pouch.

BUY: Lululemon, $ 19 (originally $ 28)

2.5L All Essentials Kit (Photo via Lululemon)

Perfect to throw in your gym bag or suitcase, this 2.5L pouch is the perfect size for all your essentials.

BUY: Lululemon, $ 29 ($ 48 originally)

Cashlu Knit Textured Wrap (Photo via Lululemon)

Curl up on the sofa or curl up on a plane trip in this Cashlu Knit fabric scarf from Lululemon.

BUY: Lululemon, $ 109 (originally $ 158)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter and Instagram and Register now for our newsletter.

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting.