Buy the new additions on the Lululemon sales page
As the world begins to open up, it’s a great time to rediscover your personal style while staying cool and comfortable during the warmer months.
Every Thursday, must-have sportswear brand Lululemon drop new additions their We Made Too Much sales page and it’s a week of new offers you won’t want to miss.
Our top pick among this week’s markdowns is the All Yours t-shirt dress, which currently rings at $ 69 and promises to be your go-to summer outfit.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 69 (originally $ 98)
Why buyers love it
The airy dress in ultra-soft Vitasea fabric by Lululemon is perfect for days at the park or for a casual brunch with friends. Plus, it has a promising 4.2 star rating.
“Gorgeous dress, very flattering,” wrote one happy shopper, recommending reducing the size for a more true-to-size fit.
Another Lululemon fan called it “the best dress ever,” adding that she hopes the brand will start making it in more colors.
Many buyers tout the dress as perfect for summer, with one claiming that it “washes well” and doesn’t pound with friction. Best of all, many buyers say it’s a very versatile dress, which can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Could this be your next must-have travel dress?
Looking for more Lululemon Did we find too many finds? Check out 9 more of our favorite finds below and come back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.
Made in five different colors, this lightweight supportive A / B cup bra is perfect for your yoga practice and for everyday wear.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 39 (originally $ 52)
This virtually undetectable 3-pack of underwear is ideal to wear under your workout pants. They dry quickly and wick away sweat, even for the toughest workouts.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 34 (originally $ 48)
Stand out from the crowd with this luminous sweater crafted in the brand’s soft, odor-resistant Boolux fabric.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 79 (originally $ 108)
Need some extra grip on your yoga mat? Then you’ll want to take this reversible logo towel to use as a top layer on your rug.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 39 (originally $ 52)
Seamless and designed for on the go, this relaxed, hip-length, seamless jacket is ideal for donning after a hard workout.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 89 (originally $ 138)
If cropped tank tops are your vibe, then the All Yours tank top in the brand’s veil pattern is for you. It’s made from a lightweight viscose blend fabric and comes in a gorgeous, spicy chai hue.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 39 (originally $ 48)
Keep your essentials close to you in this water-repellent drawstring pouch.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 19 (originally $ 28)
Perfect to throw in your gym bag or suitcase, this 2.5L pouch is the perfect size for all your essentials.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 29 ($ 48 originally)
Curl up on the sofa or curl up on a plane trip in this Cashlu Knit fabric scarf from Lululemon.
BUY: Lululemon, $ 109 (originally $ 158)
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting.
