Bella Hadid flaunts her avant-garde sense of style in a black leather trench coat on a stroll in Paris

Her eye-catching fashion sense has made her one of the biggest stars in fashion.

And Bella Hadid continued to flaunt her edgy sense of style in a black leather trench coat as she headed for a stroll in Paris, France on Thursday.

The model, 24, channeled Neo from the Matrix trilogy in the bold camouflage paired with rust-colored cords as she exited the French capital.

Looks great! Bella Hadid, 24, flaunted her avant-garde sense of style in a black leather trench coat as she headed for a stroll in Paris, France on Thursday

Although she never hesitated to flaunt her figure, for this outing Bella was wrapped in the black leather coat.

The star finished off her outfit with her iconic narrow-rimmed sunglasses and essentials in a matching mini handbag, a 2000s staple that’s recently made a comeback.

Bella beamed as she headed into town in the midst of Paris Menswear Fashion Week, which saw some of the world’s top designers showcase their new looks for fans of male style.

Style icon: Model channeled Neo from the Matrix trilogy in bold camouflage paired with rust-colored cords as she stepped out in the French capital

Stand out: Bella never hesitated to flaunt her model figure

Standing Out: Although she never hesitated to flaunt her figure, for this outing, Bella was wrapped in the black leather coat.

Dressed to Impress: The star finished off her outfit with her narrow-rimmed sunglasses and essentials in a matching mini purse

Safety first: Bella donned a black face mask for the Paris outing

Stand out: she was hard to miss in her daring ensemble

Style star: With a matching black face mask (left), it was hard to miss Bella in her daring ensemble as she made her way to the French town

That's why she's here! Bella beamed as she walked into town amid Paris Menswear Fashion Week

It comes as Bella and her sister Gigi, whose father Mohamed is a Palestinian born in Nazareth, controversially embarked on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month.

Bella has been accused of anti-Semitism after posting cartoons denouncing Israel, which she has since deleted from her Instagram.

The post, which Gigi liked, argued that Israel was “not a country” and accused the Jewish state of “ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid.”

Controversy: This comes as Bella and her sister Gigi, whose father Mohamed is a Palestinian born in Nazareth, controversially embarked on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month

Shocking: Bella was accused of anti-Semitism after posting cartoons denouncing Israel, which she has since deleted from her Instagram

Controversy: The post, which Gigi liked, claimed that Israel was

Bella averted the allegations of bigotry by posting a clip of Bernie Sanders arguing, “It’s not anti-Semitic to criticize a right-wing government in Israel.”

“Hatred on both sides does not agree – I do not tolerate it !!” Bella wrote. “I will not stand to hear people talk badly about the Jewish people in all of this.”

Gigi also wrote on her Instagram: “You cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices while choosing to ignore Palestinian oppression. Something is wrong. You cannot choose the human rights that matter most. ‘

Dramatic: Bella also found herself in hot water when she went live on Instagram from a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City.

Bella also found herself in hot water when she went live on Instagram from a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City.

She filmed herself chanting the popular Palestinian slogan: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” with other demonstrators.

The State of Israel directly condemned her on its official Twitter account, writing: “When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish state.

