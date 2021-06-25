Hibbett calls the personas driving fashion

On Hibbett Sports Investor Day Thursday, Hibbett executives deepened their evolution from merchandising in recent years to athletic-inspired fashion products guided by five customer personalities: Streetwear Hound, Fashion Titan, Basketball Obsessed , Sports-Style Fanatic and Alpha Jock.

Thursday’s announcement acknowledged its ongoing change in changing its business name from “Hibbett Sports, Inc.” at “Hibbett, Inc.”

Mike Longo, President and CEO, said the name “better reflects our consumer-centric approach, which leads to high demand footwear and provides cross-category connectivity to our apparel and accessories offerings. As we will continue to offer select products to customers who participate in individual and team sports across multiple stores and through our premier omnichannel platform, providing a compelling assortment of fashion-inspired footwear, apparel and accessories. sport to underserved neighborhoods and communities. across the United States will remain our primary focus.

Confidence in the growth potential of its more fashion-oriented approach was underscored by the company’s announcement that it was launching its first ongoing dividend program.

In his Investor Day presentation, Longo said that several years ago, Hibbett’s merchandising team began to shift from an increasingly commonplace selection of sporting goods to a fashion company focused on men, women and children. He said: “This decision has enabled the company to enhance a selection of premium brands, such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Puma, Levi, Grindhouse and others; which meant that we moved into a space that allowed us to start offering an attractive assortment of hard to reach products.

Discussing Hibbett’s increasingly forward-thinking client, Bill Quinn, senior vice president, Marketing and Digital, said the companythe target audience is Generation Z, mainly 16 to 20 year olds. Compared to its competition, Hibbett finds it over-indexes the Gen Z customer in clothing and footwear purchases.

“There are a lot of benefits to having younger clients,” Quinn said. “You have the opportunity to develop a connection with them from an early age and keep them as they grow older by providing them with exceptional customer service in stores and through our premier ecommerce site and mobile apps. . “

Another benefit of having a strong Gen-Z customer base is the “sphere of influence,” according to Quinn. The younger cohorts of Generation Alpha admire Gen Z while Millennials and older generations follow the fashion direction of Gen Z when they aspire to feel young. Quinn said, “We know if we win with Gen Z, we win with everyone.”

The five customer personalities who guide Hibbett’s merchandising and marketing approach are:

Streetwear dog, very influential, generally focused on rare items and often of personal interest, collects, wears and unites around the culture of sneakers; theFashion titan, passionate about pop culture, knows and drives trends, shares on social networks and follows as much as he follows; theobsessed with basketball, are obsessed with basketball culture (basketball is their favorite sport), follow their favorite teams and athletes on and off the court;Sports fanaticexpresses itself through a sports style emphasizing head-to-toe concepts inspired by sports lifestyle and performance; and theAlpha jock, influential leaders of their team, their group or their sport, express themselves on and off the pitch and dedicate themselves to victory.

“All of these characters are innovative, early adopters or the early majority when it comes to fashion,” Quinn said. “We don’t serve the personalities who are slower on the fashion adoption curve.”

The number of customers for each persona varies depending on the type of store. Hibbett Fashion Stores serve the Fashion Titan, basketball enthusiasts and sports fanatics. Hibbett athletic stores serve basketball obsessives, sports style fanatics and Alpha Jock. The most avant-garde, the City Gear Stores serve Streetwear Hound, Fashion Titan and Basketball Obsessed.

“We use these personas to drive our merchandising and marketing activities around what we buy and communicate,” Quinn said.

Jared Briskin, senior vice president and chief merchant, said Hibbett’s merchandising strategy centers on direct connectivity with the characters being exploited to create looks relevant to the trends.

He noted that to optimize its strategy and connection with consumers, Hibbett revamped its merchandising department in 2020 to make purchasing, planning and allocation gender-focused with male-focused leadership teams, women, children and team sports.

Sneakers are “the most critical item” and drive Hibbett’s one-on-one strategy, according to Briskin. The links to the clothing and accessories categories are then made with brands, colors, patterns, themes and materials, but being globally trendy remains essential.

“Our access to the most relevant and important brands in our space continues to improve,” Briskin said. “This is of critical importance to innovative consumers and early adopters who shop at Hibbett and City Gear. As trends change, they may stay focused on these consumers, may shift towards equilibrium of our consumers, or may disappear. It is essential for this progression to continuously introduce new brands and new products relevant to the trend.

Hibbett has also increasingly focused on obtaining the “rarest” products in the sports space.

“The sneakerhead continues to be excited about products that are limited in the market,” Briskin said. “Our partner brands recognize the importance of small town sneakers and our ability to serve them.”

Briskin said Hibbett stands out for his connections to the community, including reaching out to local influencers who support his mix of local merchandise.

Hibbett highlighted a number of its emerging, larger and smaller supplier partners including Nike, Timberland, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Staple, Billionaire Boy’s Club, Hustle Gang, Grindhouse Denim , Juicy Couture and Ugg.

Ben Knighten, senior vice president of operations, said that for vendors, part of the call to sell to Hibbett is reaching underserved communities. In some neighborhoods, Hibbett’s locations are the only option for fashion-oriented and athletic-inspired products. About 70 percent of Hibbett’s stores have two or fewer competitors within a 15-minute drive.

“Our supplier partners value our geographic footprint and the locations of our stores, as we consistently present their products in an attractive manner to customers they would otherwise be hard pressed to reach,” said Knighten.

Knighten also highlighted improvements over the past 18 months including refreshing walls, flooring and mannequins in all locations that have improved vendor presentations and the overall customer experience. A new store design has been implemented in nearly 100 Hibbett stores that feature mannequin focal points and clothing calls to better link footwear trends to nearby clothing and accessories. The store’s new design also promotes the community atmosphere with an improved seating area and free Wi-Fi access.

Calling for further changes to its business model, Longo said Hibbett was “behind the game” in introducing e-commerce in 2017, but was given the opportunity to roll out the offering with full omnichannel capabilities, including in-store shipping and a variety of in-store pickup options. Longo said, “A number of our brand partners and service providers rank us among the best in terms of site design, execution and services provided. “

Hibbett has also invested in its training, leadership development and spiff incentive programs to improve the in-store sales culture. Longo said: “This has been supported by several initiatives to transform the look and feel of stores to better reflect our premium experience. The combination of the two has had a powerful effect but is still in its early stages. “

On infrastructure, ERP installation, system replacements, upgrades and other capital improvement projects improve back office efficiency and overall efficiency.

Regarding short-term changes, Longo noted that Hibbett continues to benefit from a decision to stay open as much as possible during the height of the pandemic, as many larger competitors have closed their stores for long periods of time. He said, “This has allowed us to continue serving customers, transforming inventory and taking care of our people. The number of new consumers and our ability to retain them have significantly changed our business.

Longo also pointed out that over the past year the competitive environment has “changed dramatically” to the benefit of Hibbett.

“Specifically, many distribution points for our product lines have shrunk considerably,” Longo said. “It was done through a combination of bankruptcies, store closures and some reduction in undifferentiated retail distribution. While unhappy for others, it puts Hibbett in a relatively advantageous position. “

Hibbett updated his long-term outlook:

Sales are expected to reach $ 2 billion by fiscal 2025, driven by weak single-digit same-store sales growth in stores and weak double-digit gains in e-commerce. E-commerce penetration is expected to reach adolescents by FY 2025;

Hibbett expects to slowly increase the number of its new stores to steadily reach the double-digit average each year by fiscal 2025;

The gross margin is expected to improve by 10 to 15 basis points per year until fiscal 2025;

Selling and administrative expenses are expected to benefit from 10 to 15 basis points per year through fiscal 2025; and

The operating margin is expected to improve by 15 to 25 basis points per year through fiscal 2025.

Photos courtesy of Hibbett