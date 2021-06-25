Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Explains How She Turned Royal Family From ‘Bad’ Royal Family Into Global Fashion Icons Like Kate

THE PRINCESS Diana was the most photographed woman in the world.

No matter what she wore, whether it was a baseball cap or a sweatshirt, people wanted it for themselves.

15 Princess Diana’s dress designer David Emanuel looks back on his most iconic looks Credit: David Emmanuel

It’s the same with the Royal Family now, but Diana was the first to be a style icon.

She hasn’t always been comfortable with fashion. At first there were some mistakes, but when she started working with designers like Versace and Catherine Walker, she got on the right track.

To this day, as we approach what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, many designers are taking inspiration from the princess. It’s something you see on the catwalks all the time, a subtle figure, or something more obvious.

She was a pioneer and even today celebrities pay tribute to her style.

The pink set

ROYALS must choose a color that stands out.

If Diana had appeared in beige, you wouldn’t have noticed her, and no one wants an invisible princess.

15 Diana chose to stand out in a pretty pink ensemble, with a hem above the knee

Pink is the perfect choice for Diana. He is daring and suits him wonderfully.

The pillbox hat is reminiscent of Jackie Onassis in the 1960s.

And that hemline you’ve never seen from royal with a skirt above the knee before Diana. She was young and fresh and took it away.

Watch today’s celebrities embrace what’s called millennial pink, like Hailey Bieber here at a party in Los Angeles.

Diana made it cool before millennials.

15 Celebrities like Hailey Bieber embrace the ‘millennial pink’ Credit: BackGrid

Mom jeans

This look was the one Diana used a lot for the school run.

Hand the boys over to the principal in the morning and get back into the car.

15 The princess started the trend of wearing mom jeans for all occasions Credit: Rex Features

Part of it was probably her wish to be incognito, often people wouldn’t even realize it was the princess.

She was a cool mom doing her own thing and it helped women realize that they didn’t need to dress all the time.

The royals always dressed in private, but Diana had the guts to wear this look and she didn’t care. In this photo, she is in Bosnia.

These days, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears mom jeans everywhere Diana started out.

15 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan of the casual look Credit: BackGrid

The little black dress

THE little black dress changed everything.

The sleek design and slit of her skirt, no one had ever seen a royal look like this. It was truly revolutionary.

15 Her little black dress was truly revolutionary – no one had seen a royal in something like this before Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Suddenly Diana was like a movie star, she looked amazing.

Of course, now almost all women have a little black pitfall.

But the princess gave such a simple dress such power for all women around the world. It was such an amazing time.

Victoria Beckham was Posh Spice in her black dresses in the 90s, but Diana led the way.

15 Posh Spice was also known for her little black dresses, but Di led the way Credit: INSTAGRAM / VICTORIA BECKHAM

Cycling shorts

ON, like the Kim Kardashian cycling shorts, is big news, but it all started with Diana.

I love this photo, it is fabulous.

15 Cycling shorts have become a fashion staple today, and Diana was a fan of them too. Credit: PA

This look started in LA with movie stars wearing them, then Diana wore cycling shorts to make it to the gym.

You’ve never seen this before, and you’ve certainly never seen it on a royal.

Everybody was talking about it Have you seen It? and the trend continues today.

15 Kim Kardashian is one of the stars who sported them recently Credit: BackGrid

Statement necklaces

SHE wore a lot of cream or ivory necklaces as it looks very flattering that these shades reflect the light, giving you glowing skin.

Regardless of the shape of her collar or cleavage, it would have sparked another rampage of fashion madness because people wanted to share a bit of Diana’s magic.

15 Diana wore a lot of cream colored necklaces as they reflected the light, giving her glowing skin

I don’t think we’ve ever seen a Polka Dot Royal before either.

Today you see everyone in statement necklaces. Holly Willoughby is a huge fan.

15 This trick is used by Holly Willoughby today Credit: Eroteme

Ranger Sloane

At first, Diana was very shy. She was only 19 and a kindergarten teacher, so she wore soft, gathered blouses, cardigans and skirts, often with ballet flats and a pearl necklace.

She was what we would have called at the time a typical Sloane Ranger.

15 At first, Diana was a big fan of soft skirts and knitwear. Credit: Getty

Nowadays you can’t escape these kinds of outfits, they have become so popular, and you can see Amanda Holden is happy to channel the look.

15 You can’t escape this type of look now – Amanda Holden adopted it Credit: Getty

Puff sleeves

THIS style, loved by Maya Jama, was another trend that started with Diana in the ’80s.

I remember this photo well. It was taken during an early polo match.

15 Puff sleeves were another trend that Di started in the ’80s.

The smart thing about this is that the more you dress your top half, the tinier the waist looks.

She paired it with a simple white linen skirt and a black belt for a very relaxed weekend look. It wouldn’t seem out of place at a similar event or on the red carpet today.