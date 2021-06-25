Boramy Viguier Men Spring 2022





Missing live catwalks, Boramy Viguier redoubles his efforts to harness the full potential of the video format, and sends his models on a futile running race, on the spot, for the sole purpose of showing off the moving clothes. Models in long suits or windbreakers resembling tunics with side slits for more freedom were running in slow motion, offering glimpses of lightweight tracksuit bottoms or a flash of brightly colored brocade pattern with dragons. I like to see people running down the street catching a bus it gives amazing looks, it adds to the silhouette, he said, noting the details offered by the slow motion scenes in movies like The Matrix, or science documentaries showing a bullet piercing an apple. More from WWD The format has proven to be very effective and well suited to the eclectic aesthetic of designers with zooms in to reveal more detail. He’s rounded up a mishmash of references of loose-cut plaid suits, stiff dragon brocade tops and bottoms, ultralight windbreakers and sweatpants, adding neat mushroom labels on the sleeves and not the hallucinogenic variety, he suggested, in case you were wondering. Ties have been incorporated into the collection, flattened to add stripes to loose shirts and made into turtleneck accessories. Viguer has a knack for leading his audience somewhere he’s never been before and that doesn’t really seem to exist twisting the familiar until it becomes something new, often more interesting. Hair bands hung from synthetic wigs were tied to rough cords and offered as an accessory to attach to a belt buckle. Furoshiki shoes with Vibram soles enclosed the foot with a folded fabric, attached with Velcro. I don’t want to create things that even feel real, I prefer looks that challenge things, he said, adding that it’s not necessarily an answer he’s looking for, more exploration. The story continues There were plenty of answers in this collection, however, especially for an industry looking for ideas on how to incorporate notions of circularity into the design process. The designer also presented his 1/1 One of a Kind collection, a series of unique pieces using different fabrics for a standard silhouette set. Launch gallery: Boramy Viguier Men Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

