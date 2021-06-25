GOAT and StockX sneaker resale platforms compete on clothing and high valuations

Sneaker resale platforms don’t just want to dress your feet, they want to dress you from head to toe.

The six-year-old GOAT resale platform launched clothing in 2019, but over the past six months, clothing sales – especially for women – have taken off, according to CEO Eddy Lu. of clothing grew 500% year-on-year in over the past 12 months, women made up 40% of GOAT’s clothing customer base. The growth in apparel has led to a new round of funding for the company, announced Thursday. Led by Park West Asset Management, the $ 195 million funding round doubled GOAT’s valuation from $ 1.8 billion to $ 3.7 billion.

GOAT’s combination of leading e-commerce and brick-and-mortar assets, which include the iconic GOAT and Flight Club brands, enables it to engage its global community in a unique way and seize huge market opportunities in several lifestyle categories. It’s while remaining genuine and true to its values, Tyras Bookman, portfolio manager at Park West Asset Management, said in an emailed statement.

Sen Sugano, brand manager at GOAT, said in February that women’s clothing is growing twice as fast as men’s, thanks to launches from brands like Alexander McQueen and Versace. These brands have worked directly with GOAT to sell new products on their site, adding to the styles that customers are selling to each other.

“There is a lot of overlap between the sneaker customer and the clothing customer,” Sugano said. “It was a great streak to take them from sneakers to clothes. And what’s been helpful is that a lot of sneaker brands that we already had, like Nike, also collaborate with the fashion brands that we want to integrate. So there is easy continuity there.

StockX, GOAT’s main competitor in the street clothing resale market, has also branched out into the sneakers business, led by CEO Scott Cutler who joined the company in 2019. Diversification of categories has been a primary focus of the business, and now sells electronics and collectibles. In terms of valuation, it barely exceeds GOAT, with $ 3.8 billion against $ 3.7 billion for GOAT.

But GOAT has a slight edge in the gross value of goods, or the total amount of products sold on the platform: it recorded $ 2 billion GMV in 2020, compared to $ 1.8 billion for StockX.

As competition between these two platforms, best known for their sneakers, intensifies, it’s likely that sneakers won’t be the deciding battleground. GOAT’s sneaker sales grew 100% year-over-year in 2020, and StockX saw more explosive growth in electronics sales, which launched in 2019 and grew 75x from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2020. Sneakers are still big business. Total sales in the industry were $ 70 billion last year and are expected to reach $ 98 billion by 2025. But apparel will be much more competitive as a growth category for these platforms.

StockX will likely continue to grow thanks to hard-to-find collaborations like the Supreme x North Face jackets which were among the top-selling items on StockX in Q4 2020. Meanwhile, Sugano said GOAT will likely continue to work directly. with brands to launch products directly on the platform.