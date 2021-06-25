Ralph Toledano explains why Paris thrives in fashion, culture and technology – WWD

The buzz is coming back – online and IRL.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week is in full swing, officially declared open on Tuesday via an animated video address by “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy. Travis Scott is in town to unveil a collaboration with Kim Jones at Dior, one of the few brands that puts on live track shows with real audiences. Editors and influencers from across Europe have returned to the French capital for the first time in around 15 months, as pandemic-related restrictions loosen across much of the continent.

On the heels of the menswear showcase is one of the most recent haute couture weeks in decades, one that puts a smile on Ralph Toledano’s face. The president of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion spoke to WWD about the resilience of the French fashion industry, the effervescence of the Parisian cultural scene and why haute couture is flourishing.

WWD: Like most European countries, France has endured long and difficult confinements. How would you describe the responsiveness of the industry?

Ralph toledano: We must pay a huge tribute to the French fashion industry for its spontaneous and impressive efforts to fight against the pandemic and its financial consequences. Amid shortages of face masks and hand sanitizer, the industry has converted its facilities to produce them freely. In addition, the largest luxury groups have refused the financial assistance offered by the government support plan, particularly in terms of severance pay.

On the business side, the responsiveness and resilience of French fashion brands have been impressive. While in other countries, many companies have disappeared with a high number of jobs cut, the French fashion industry has emerged from the crisis stronger than ever and ready to seize new growth opportunities.

Companies have revised their offer, reduced their collections, adapted them to new needs and adjusted prices. They digitized their activities extremely quickly, thus strengthening their direct relationship with the customer. They took advantage of their strong presence and achieved exceptional performance in the only growing markets in the world: Asia-Pacific and, in particular, China. Sustainability has also become a top priority, and while there is still a long way to go, our industry is now task-focused.

WWD: Paris has carved out the lion’s share for women’s fall 2021 shows, with a media impact value of $ 132 million. These counts from Launchmetrics put Paris ahead of Milan and eclipse the smaller fashion weeks in New York and London. What does the data tell you?

RT: The data shows how strong the impact of creative videos has been. Digitization has spawned new areas of creativity and opened the doors of fashion to end customers all over the world. It has been a giant leap.

WWD: How will Paris Fashion Week maintain its status as the most important fashion capital, physical and digital?

RT: The same selection criteria have been applied for participants since 1868 for haute couture and 1973 for ready-to-wear: creativity, craftsmanship and internationalization. We will continue to follow the same guidelines, which have made Paris the undisputed fashion capital of the world. It is now also the fashion capital in the digital world. Our position has recently been strongly strengthened by the support of the public authorities. I am thinking of the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who met the editors and helps us at the venues, as well as of French President Emmanuel Macron, who welcomed creators to the Elysee for gala evenings, alongside the city ​​creators and shakers.

WWD: This Men’s Week, and the upcoming Haute Couture Week in particular, has an encouraging number of physical shows. Do you expect a full comeback of live fashion weeks soon?

RT: We expect a full return to physical shows in September, as long as the health situation continues to improve. Press, buyers, designers and fashion professionals in general are eager to resume physical shows. Digital events cannot replace them: the full expression of creative fashion requires real emotion. But the industry will now also benefit from the creative digital power. Digital tools, especially videos and livestreaming, will generate a considerable amount of content for brands to communicate with their communities.

WWD: What future for the federation’s digital platform?

RT: The digital platform that we have set up with Launchmetrics has been very successful and we will continue to develop it. We’ve already started doing that this season, introducing NFTs and augmented reality. The platform is also inseparable from the media partnerships we have forged, notably with YouTube, Canal and now Tencent. We will continue to enrich this global ecosystem with our members.

WWD: Most fashion weeks, including Paris, fell apart during the pandemic, with several big brands now showing on their own timelines. How is the federation going to bring them back?

RT: First off, let me say that the vast majority of our brands have followed our decision to release their videos in the exact same niches as before COVID-19. A very limited number of brands did not do so for various reasons: industrial production delays; post-production schedules after shooting the videos etc, but as soon as the physical fashion weeks return, those obstacles will naturally disappear.

WWD: The see now, buy now model appears to be gaining traction again. What does the federation think of this?

RT: When this model was proposed, we made it very clear that it could work for strictly marketing brands, but absolutely not for creative brands. Time has shown that we are right.

WWD: Do you think fashion weeks still have a professional resonance or are they becoming pure consumer events?

RT: The logic of fashion weeks is more legitimate than ever. Ask any professional – they will all tell you how eager they are to return to the pre-COVID-19 fashion weeks. Virtual showrooms, for example, have been extremely helpful during closings, but buyers will tell you that they are often disappointed with what they receive simply because they couldn’t see, touch, and assess the figure. or the adjustment of a physical sample in person. They also couldn’t meet their suppliers face to face, and these times are essential in building a mutually beneficial relationship.

On the other hand, digital tools have proven to be extremely effective in reaching the end customer, which is essential for the success of our brands. Being in touch with your community, being able to communicate your reason for being and your values, and building a solid database is essential for brands.

WWD: Paris is full of new cultural venues, shopping attractions, and dozens of new restaurants and galleries. How do you explain this explosion of new energy, and how does the federation take hold of it?

RT: Today there is enormous entrepreneurial and cultural energy in France, which is the most attractive European country for investment. Nearly 1 million businesses of all types were created in France in 2020 and the tech and start-up scene is flourishing, as the success of the VivaTech event recently demonstrated. Fashion and luxury are at the heart of the Parisian identity.

The major initiatives emerging today in Paris will strengthen its economic and cultural power. Paris Fashion Week as a major global event will benefit from this enriched ecosystem and at the same time contribute to its success.

WWD: I understand that the federation is stepping up its efforts around emerging designers. Can you tell us more and explain how they fit into the ecosystem?

RT: The federation has a department dedicated to emerging brands, which brings its expertise in all aspects of fashion management. Sphere has a showroom for these brands every fashion week, and it’s now running at full speed. For the last few seasons, we have set up a virtual showroom thanks to a collaboration with Le New Black.

Last September, we also created a fashion fund to financially support emerging brands during this pandemic crisis, and I warmly thank the fund’s contributors, including the major French brands. We have a committee that decides how to distribute the money, and we have helped between 25 and 30 designers per season. Emerging talent is the future of fashion, either by working for existing brands or by starting their own business. We are therefore committed to supporting them.

WWD: Paris Fashion Weeks have always been a platform for talent from all over the world. How are the next men’s and sewing weeks going in this regard?

RT: The selection of new entrants, as well as the exit of previously invited brands, are decided by committees of sector experts chaired by the president of each Chambre Syndicale. The current and upcoming men’s haute couture weeks will be transitional, as they are a mix of digital events, physical shows held in Paris as well as shows taking place abroad due to the COVID-19 crisis. The majority of presentations will always be digital. In total, we will have 72 houses for men’s fashion and 34 for haute couture.

WWD: The end of haute couture has been predicted for years, yet here is a calendar full of new names. How can you explain this?

RT: Some people, notably the late Pierre Bergé, predicted that haute couture was going to die. Time has shown that they were wrong and haute couture remains a major and distinctive pillar of French fashion. In a world increasingly digitalized and profoundly transformed by AI, it represents the highest degree of know-how and human creativity.

Economic factors explain the strength of haute couture. Since the 1980s with the creation of the Reaganomics in the United States, the globalization of the economy in the Western world has made the rich richer and the number of wealthy individuals higher. The fall of the Berlin Wall sparked impressive growth in Eastern Europe and produced a significant number of ultra-rich people, especially from Russia. Finally, the extraordinary development of Asia-Pacific and China, in particular, has attracted a large group of new high-income customers. At the same time, sales in the Middle East continued to grow.

The offer has also improved and expanded. The most prestigious fashion houses and heritage brands have invested heavily in haute couture because it is a unique laboratory for rtw, an exceptional vehicle in terms of image and a profitable activity for the big players. Haute couture appeals to designers wishing to freely express their creativity, to discover the possibilities offered by new technologies and new sustainability practices. Each season, the federation receives an impressive number of requests for admission to the haute couture calendar.

SEE ALSO:

Paris Couture Week will feature eight fashion shows

Launchmetrics: Paris remains the capital of fashion, digital or otherwise