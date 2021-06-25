Louis Vuitton Nike Collab marks a turning point in hip-hop culture – WWD

It’s the season of mega-collaboration.

Just hours after Dior revealed he was teaming up with Travis Scott for his spring 2022 men’s collection, Louis Vuitton dropped another bombshell during Paris Fashion Week: the French luxury brand has partnered with Nike on new versions of his iconic Air Force 1 sneakers.

The shoes, which come in 21 colourways, were unveiled Thursday as part of Virgil Abloh’s men’s collection for Vuitton, but additional details were scarce. When asked if they would be listed for sale, the house simply replied, “Stay tuned for more details.

The launch marks a full moment in hip-hop culture. Abloh, who has a very successful collaboration with Nike through his label Off-White, was inspired by the cover of the 1988 album “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock. It shows EZ Rock wearing a modified Nike Air Force 1 basketball trainer with a Louis Vuitton monogram swoosh.

“The cover epitomized the initial practice of the hip-hop community of combining high fashion and sportswear, sidelining divergent brands with equal respect. A cultural symbol in its own right, the Nike Air Force 1 is today an iconic art object of a self-generated subcultural provenance, ”Vuitton said in his collection notes.

Or as Outfitgrid founder Dennis Todisco commented on Instagram, “When the fake becomes real. “

For Abloh, the son of Ghanaian immigrants born in the United States, it’s another chapter in a tale that saw him go from alien to kingmaker. He recognized it in a short speech to his team, gathered in a cinema in Paris for the premiere of his collection film, entitled “Amen Break” from a famous drum sample.

“Fashion can make you feel like things are impossible. We are part of a team that can make people feel in a specific way. And through this body of work that we are about to see on screen, we deconstruct and dissolve and dissolve this idea that fashion is elitist, or that fashion is only reserved for a privileged few ”, did he declare.

Indeed, Abloh has opened the doors of luxury to a whole new category of attendees, from kids lining up for his sneakers to the talents taking part in his shows.

Musicians GZA, Goldie, Saul Williams, Lupe Fiasco and Shabaka Hutchings appear in the film alongside actor “Les Miserables” Issa Perica, in a script inspired by the classic Japanese kung fu film “Lone Wolf and Cub”. Chess is a subplot, inspired by the cover of GZA’s flagship album “Liquid Swords”, as well as Vuitton’s signature Damier pattern.

In terms of fashion, the theme has translated into a plethora of plaid patterns, on items ranging from luxurious tracksuits to tailored suit jackets paired with long skirts, a nod to traditional clothing ranging from kilts to kendo uniforms. Plaid jumpsuits served as the basis for a fuchsia suit, silver leaf jacket and pants, and understated black outfits inspired by martial arts clothing.

The central idea was a showdown between tailoring and sweatpants, which materialized into a game of human chess – although there was ultimately no winner. “I don’t choose between one or the other. My signature is both, ”Abloh said, noting that the film’s logo contains a yin-yang emblem. “This symbol fits perfectly into my gun.”

Hence the jump between his next-gen suits – think a belted cropped jacket and pool pants – and the collection’s raver elements, including airbrushed monogram leather jackets and a outfit composed of flyers in rainbow colors printed on leather, with the logo of the Goldie’s Metalheadz label.

Abloh said he also doesn’t play along traditional gender lines. “We have straight A-line skirts. It’s liberating in 2021, ”he said, pointing to a black and white rain jacket worn over a hoop skirt. The designer considers the natural evolution of a year that saw the social issues of Black Lives Matter to trans rights take center stage.

“The next trendy thing is not trendy. It’s in the people, it’s in the atmosphere, it’s in the streets, it’s in the socio-political ”, he declared. “Decision, gender, diversity: these are not even hot topics. This is the first line. It is already established. Now he is developing men’s clothing by showing the freedom that can be.

Now in his seventh home collection, Abloh feels more and more legitimate to offer his point of view. “I’m older, so I don’t feel the fear of being young and trying to claim a right or aim high,” he said. Yet the fighter in him is never far below the surface: by bringing the bootleg back to the source, he has achieved yet another victory for culture.