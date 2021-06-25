Dries Van Noten Mens Spring 2022 – WWD





About a decade ago, South Korean photographer Ahae held exhibitions in Paris and New York, showcasing the best of the million photos he took through a window in his home over a two-year span. It was a testament to the beauty that can be found nearby. While sheltering in place amid the coronavirus outbreak, Dries Van Noten decided to shine the spotlight on Antwerp: its postcard-perfect squares and quaint outdoor cafes, but also its more questionable modern architecture. and its tourist beer vendors. This is the first time that the designer, one of the original Antwerp Six, has based an entire collection on his hometown, paying homage mainly through photo prints taken from his employees’ camera rolls, as well as old maps and engravings by Peter Paul. Rubens and Pieter Bruegel proposed by the Plantin-Moretus Museum. Dedicated to print, this is one of the creator’s favorite local spots. There is also an “A” monogram which was used as the logo for the Belgian city in the 1970s. Van Noten said his loose mix of couture clothes and casual items was also a reflection of the diversity of Antwerp, which is home to people of 186 different nationalities. “It’s an open-minded city,” he said enthusiastically of Zoom. Van Noten has confessed his love for the towering cranes that line his harbors, some of which are hundreds of years old – not only tools for “unloading items in the world in the city”, but beacons for its connectivity. Some find the cranes as majestic and characteristic of Antwerp as its cathedrals, while others might see a darker and spookier side in their faint resemblance to the spiders represented by sculptor Louise Bourgeois, the designer reflected. As it turns out, black-and-white photos of cranes look great on camp shirts, icy raincoats, and breezy knits, which Van Noten dabbed in colors and graphic stripes or chevrons. Feather-light silk suits, rugged utility shorts and shirts became oversized and loose, and puffy sandals reinforced the nonchalance of ensembles. Van Noten was adamant about avoiding any specific fashion dictates. “I think once people get their freedom back, they really want the freedom to dress the way they want to dress as well,” he said. With this confident and diverse collection, they might feel compelled to don a breezy Dries outfit, take a walk, and fall in love with their city again.







