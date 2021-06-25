Kill with fast fashion: The Tribune India





Tribune press service

Amritsar, June 24 The fashion industry is possibly one of the most polluting industries in the world and when an expert in the IIT design field supports this argument, it definitely catches the eye. BBKDAV College’s Design and Crafts Department hosted a webinar on Sustainability Concepts in Design to familiarize students with sustainable techniques used around the world in the field. How harmful Fast fashion is the mass production of cheap, low-quality disposable clothing. It has a huge environmental footprint both for its production and for its disposal. The production of clothing requires a considerable amount of energy and resources, yet it depends on toxic textile dyes and other chemicals that contaminate fresh water. Fashion produces a tenth of the world’s carbon emissions. According to Levi Strauss & Co., producing jeans emits as much carbon as driving a car 80 miles. Professor Raghuraman Iyer, an MA in Product Design Design from IIT Mumbai and Director of the Punyaa Education and Research Foundation, led the webinar as a panelist. Professor Iyer asserted facts that highlight bad practices in the fashion and design industry, including the use of chemicals, synthetics and excessive waste that contributes to the pollution of environmental resources. “The need to move towards sustainable practices in the design and manufacture of products is more necessary than ever. Sustainable and wise craftsmanship will lead to less textile waste, less damage to animals, fairer wages and working conditions, and a better future for the future, ”he said. He mentioned that given the economic distress and the suspension of operations over the last year or so due to a pandemic, the design industry must capitalize on recycling and reuse to reduce expenses and promote the durability. The rapidly changing fashion trends that have led to the throwing away of clothes, shoes and other products after being used once or twice also lead to the problem of wastage. Taking up all these questions and more, the participating professors promoted lasting ideas that could be taken up by students, who will be part of the industry for the longer term. “We have promoted the concepts of fabric recycling, using natural elements and dyes, instead of chemicals for our students who study fashion, textiles and interior design. Over the years, we have seen the emergence of the fashion industry as one of the greatest sources of income, but the high supply and demand network comes at a natural cost. Even when investing in household furniture, you have to be careful because the chemical varnish used gives off toxic fumes. We can overcome these problems by keeping houseplants that generate a lot of oxygen or by having a good ventilation system, ”said Prabhjot Kaur, assistant professor, Department of Design, BBKDAV. Director Dr Pushpinder Walia also said that after experiencing the pandemic our generation needs to become more responsible.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos