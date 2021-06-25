Fashion
Final round a dress rehearsal for the top four before the playoffs
Warwick Smith / Stuff
The unbeaten Feilding Yellow have had the wind in their sails this season.
RUGBY: The results of the last weekend of the club competition round robin won’t count for much in the grand scheme of things, but teams should be motivated for a number of reasons.
Strangely enough, the top four teams were drawn to compete against each other on Saturday, the last week of the regular season, and the bottom four go head to head.
The top four will keep the same position regardless of the outcome and none of the bottom four will qualify for the playoffs.
The top four should be keen on bragging ahead of the playoffs, while the bottom four may struggle to stand up for a game that doesn’t mean much, but should still be aiming for a win.
Third University would like to claim a claim against the best qualifiers Feilting at Massey University.
Varsity narrowly missed another top-four team last weekend, 21-17 at College Old Boys, but came into form at the right time of year.
Undefeated Feilding whipped Kia Toa 44-0 last week and even without injured mainstay Tietie Tuimauga and loosie TK Howden with the New Zealand Under-20s, they have a solid squad.
Feilding won 27-20 at Johnston Park in the first round.
The Cormorant will see how they rank ahead of their first semi-final in nine years when they host the second College Old Boys and Rongotea.
Te Kawau, who is fourth, was beaten 39-33 by Feilding Old Boys-roua last week and will therefore be keen to get back in shape, but it will be a step forward against College.
College beat Varsity last week and looks good.
In the last four matches, Old Marist Boys and Kia Toa go head-to-head at the Arena in what should be a big game, even if nothing goes overboard.
Both teams are generally regular playoff contenders, but have been below their best this year. This is the second year in a row that OBM has missed the semi-finals.
Kia Toa defeated OBM 29-28 in the first round in a close game.
Kia Toa was beaten by Feilding last week, while OBM beat Freyberg 29-3.
Feilding Old Boys-roua ambushed last week and will want to play with the same energy against Freyberg at Johnston Park.
FOB-roua flipped Te Kawau to Kimbolton last weekend in what was billed as a famous victory with just 16 players, but it will be a concern if they have so few reserves again.
Freyberg hasn’t had a win this year, so the thought of finally getting a win should be enough motivation to motivate them.
Freyberg mainstay Joseph Gavigan is now in service for under 20s in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the Manawat Turbos have signed a two-year contract with wing Tima Faingaanuku.
Faingaanuku, 24, has played for Tasman, the New Zealand Under-20s, the New Zealand seven-a-side team, the Crusaders, Highlanders and Perpignan in France. He is the older brother of Crusader wing Leicester Faingaanuku.
Draw, kick-off at 2:45 p.m.: Varsity v Feilding, Massey University; OBM vs. Kia Toa, Arena; Te Kawau v COB, Rongotea; FOB-roua at Freyberg, Johnston Park.
Ranking : Feilding 64, COB 55, Varsity 44, Te Kawau 36, OBM 26, Kia Toa 24, FOB-roua 20, Freyberg 1.
