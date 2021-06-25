Stony Point Fashion Park adds kids’ cooking school to menu

For its second location, a Chesterfield-based children’s cooking school picks up where an adult cooking store left off.

Edible Education has taken over the former Sur La Table space at Stony Point Fashion Park.

The Stony Point outpost will include space for after-school cooking classes and summer camp as well as a kitchen space for the commissary, and will be largely the same concept as the other Edible Educations location at 13566 Waterford Place in Midlothian.

The 6,200-square-foot location will also have storage space for Kitchen a la Cart, a spin-off concept of Edible Education that sells portable instructional kitchens to libraries, schools and other users.

Edible Education founder and CEO Ann Butler said the new location will also include a cafe, for which she sees an opening in a mall that has recently lost some restaurant concepts, such as Panera Bread and Les Crepes. . The cafe will serve coffee, take out, desserts and salads.

Stony Point is really trying to focus on bringing in local vendors and there’s a dance studio right next to us. I figured that would be a big crossover audience for us, Butler said.

Cooking classes are scheduled to begin next week at the new location, and Butler expects to be fully operational by early July.

Butler said Stony Point started conversations about a lease at Sur La Table space, which featured a learning kitchen after the cookware and cooking class chain left the mall the year last.

Sur The Table already had it, so we just painted it our own and gave birth to it, Butler said.

Butler previously had experience at a local mall after trying out a pop-up space at the Short Pump Town Center in 2019.

She said the commissary space at Stony Point is widely talked about by Say Cheese… Cake and Owl Spoon Water Kefir Co., which makes a line of kombucha-type drinks. Both companies are using space on the Edible Educations Midlothian site and expanding their operations.

Another recent addition to Stony Point is the Stumpys Hatchet House line of axes, which opened in May.

Restaurant 21 spoons

The move to the city comes as Butler diversifies its offerings with 21 Spoons, a small plate restaurant located at 13568 Waterford Place, next to Edible Education in Midlothian.

Originally, the plan was to open space for rent to people with pop-up concepts, a business Butler believed might have some traction as restaurants closed during the pandemic.

However, Butler began to like the space and the plan evolved into his own restaurant. This decision was motivated in part by the significant drop in activities of Edible Educations last year, when many schools went virtual and the summer went without classes.

Honestly, it was offered at a rock bottom price in July and I was like, “Well, I’m going to make this a restaurant that other chefs could rent from us,” she said. I just failed to talk to people. This led to the conversation about opening a restaurant.

The restaurant opened in mid-February and can accommodate 24 people.

Butler said she was able to keep Edible Education afloat during the pandemic through the sale of Kitchen a la Cart units, government funding and at the expense of commissary users.

She said she usually sells about 15 carts a month and expects to sell up to 25 a month later this summer. It sold 80 carts in 2020.

It’s the product that makes everything we do float, she says.

The location of Stony Point also comes as Butler prepares to christen The Edible Education Group, a parent company of Edible Education, Kitchen a la Cart and 21 Spoons. The parent company is expected to be officially created by the end of July.