Marine Serre talks about technology, textiles and her eclectic approach to fashion – WWD

“Tomorrow is another day,” said Marine Serre, a designer whose eyes are on the future, no matter what she does – designing, recycling textiles or using CGI to create fashion science films. fiction.

Serre, an escape talent in Paris and winner of the LVMH and ANDAM awards, in a conversation with Miles Socha, WWD’s international editor, at the Tech Forum at Fairchild Media Group, explained how and why she fuses technology and textiles – many of which are old or surplus – and why she’s so eager to express herself onscreen.

Her collections and films address the environmental apocalypse and express her love of science fiction as she seeks to connect with younger generations.

“When I make films, I am really free. I can let my imagination run wild and not think too much about the market value of the garment. I think it’s a great way to talk to people, ”Serre told WWD in an interview last year.

This approach has not changed and cinema continues to be an important part of Serre’s seasonal collections.

“For a while, I have felt that fashion is a little difficult, because you don’t have a lot of time, you have 10 minutes to show, 10 minutes to express the emotion, to connect with people. It is quite short.

“I finally realized that by making a movie, any type of movie – with or without CGI – I could connect better with people, even with people who aren’t at the show. there are things you can’t do physically ”that you can do in a movie.

CGI occupies an important place in his work: the strange eyes of the models look like embers; flowers like colorful moths come out of the mouth while red berries sprout from plants in the creator’s many films, which have a “Mad Max” or “Blade Runner” feel to them.

“I think my generation is quite used to seeing CGI models from a young age, so it was normal for me to start using it, and quite natural for me to work like this,” the designer said. .

Serre, who is the head of a young independent brand, said she also liked the innate limits of cinema.

She’s always on a budget, and thinks it’s “a really good thing.” I think it’s in the brand’s DNA to have constraints in everything we do. It’s the same when you do upcycling. It’s part of my way of creating. I don’t see it as difficult. In fact, I want to embrace the fact that we have limits. Of course, it’s not perfect, but nothing is ever perfect anyway, ”she said.

“Instead of a character, you can also create something that looks like a human being,” added Serre, who collaborated with design studio Blonstein on his surreal landscapes and characters. “For a young brand, I think it’s quite ambitious. We sweat a lot during most of these projects, but it’s still worth it as an experience – and it makes me happy.

Serre takes a similar postmodern approach in the way she researches and designs her collections. She rejects conventional ideas and is adept at creating something new out of pieces of history, popular culture, and home interiors.

About half of her collections are made from recycled materials – silk scarves, linens, overproduced jacquard towels and vintage crochet tablecloths – and she has great respect for the past life of the materials she uses.

“You need a human being to select the fabric, to understand the past and where it came from,” Serre said.

“I can’t lie – it really is a feeling. You need to smell the old T-shirt, feel the print, know where you put it. Clothing has had a life before, and you can feel it in the carpets, sheets and towels. They convey so much information, and that’s really important to me.

Serre added that when she started upcycling she used vintage materials, but it got too expensive. She has since opened her arms to more humble and everyday textiles. “I think it helped us to bring the story to more people, which I think is very important.”

Its goal, she says, is to use as much organic material as possible and work with what already exists.

“We’re a young brand, we’re trying to learn, and there’s a lot of information – and a lot of possibilities. When you’re a young brand, you can’t always afford a new fabric created with mushrooms – or things like that. We do what’s possible, ”said the designer.

“I’m really someone who believes in doing and we want to do it right. Of course, we’re always looking for new techniques and we’re always open, but I think it’s also about being honest with where you are, accepting what you can do now. and recognize that tomorrow is another day.