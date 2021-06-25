exhibition pays homage to 20th century Cleveland black fashion legend Amanda Wicker | Arts & Culture





Amanda Wicker served as a judge in Cleveland for decades as a fashion designer, business owner, teacher, and community leader. Although more than 30 years have passed since his death, the Western Reserve Historical Society is teaching a new generation of its heritage with its latest exhibition, Amanda Wicker: Black Fashion Design in Cleveland. Wicker moved to Cleveland from Georgia almost a century ago with her husband, McDuffy Wicker, as part of the Great Migration. After studying teaching at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama and tailoring with an apprenticeship in Washington, DC, Wicker started his own business training others in tailoring at his Cleveland home in 1925. Despite the start of the Great Depression and the death of her husband around the same time, Wicker remained in business, eventually moving her school out of the house and into a nearby building (which no longer exists today) at East 89th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Fairfax neighborhood. The Clark School of Dress Making and Fashion Design was located inside this building (which no longer exists) at E. 89th Street and Cedar Avenue in Cleveland. [Western Reserve Historical Society] From those humble beginnings we get this great school that continues to employ other people and create opportunities, said Regennia N. Williams, distinguished scholar on African American history for the Western Reserve Historical Society. Wicker has designed clothing throughout his life, from wedding dresses and suits to evening wear. More than a dozen of these creations as well as his collection of photographs were donated by his niece to the Western Reserve Historical Society. Wicker named his school Clarke School of Dress Making and Fashion Design after Addie Clarke, his instructor in Washington, DC. She ran the school for decades before selling it and retiring in the late 1970s. Amanda Wicker has taught students for decades through her Clarke School of Dress Making and Fashion Design. [Western Reserve Historial Society] She taught haute couture design sewing techniques. But also, if you wanted to be factory-trained in the garment industry, she could train you on machines as well, said Patty Edmonson, curator of the exhibit currently on display at the Cleveland History Center. I think playful is a good word for his style, fun with a bit of sparkle at times, ”Edmonson said. Some of the models on display in “Amanda Wicker: Black Fashion Design in Cleveland” at the Cleveland History Center [Carrie Wise / Ideatream Public Media] For decades, Wicker has also celebrated the Clevelands Black fashion scene with annual shows called The Book of Gold. The large-scale events featured models carrying the latest designs, shows and scholarships for students. Through fashion shows, Wicker has created opportunities not only for models, but also for musicians, printers and others who have helped create these landmark fashion experiences every year, Williams said. Beyond school and fashion shows, Wicker was also active in the community as a member of the Antioch Baptist Church and the Cleveland NAACP. Reflecting on Wickers’ life in Cleveland, Williams said she thought Booker T. Washington, the founder of Wickers alma mater, would be proud of his heritage. I think Amanda Wicker still teaches us in the wake of her passing, just like she taught people in her lifetime, Williams said.

